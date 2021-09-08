Former Georgia coach Mark Richt will be returning to campus for a signing of his debut book “Make the Call: Game-Day Wisdom for Life’s Defining Moments.”
The book signing will be held at the university bookstore Sept. 16 from 4-6 p.m.
In his book, Richt recalls some of his greatest football memories, as well as pivotal moments in his life, in hopes to guide readers to make important decisions in their own lives. He shares perspective of some of the biggest moments in his career — ranging from mentoring the young men he coached to how his faith assisted him in making tough calls. He also shares some of his favorite moments from his days coaching at Georgia.
According to a release, Richt will not sign any outside memorabilia during the event. Only books purchased inside the university bookstore will be eligible to be signed.
