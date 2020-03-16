The Cobb County School District staff strives to help families in need every day.
CCSD has compiled a list of resources to help families looking for help.
For any organization that would like to participate in meeting the needs of the school community, please reach out to the Cobb Schools Foundation or visit http://cobbschoolsfoundation.org/helpfamilies/ to learn how to make a donation to Cobb students in need.
Cobb Schools is also partnering with MUST Ministries to feed Cobb families in need while schools are closed.
Emergency Mental Health Services
Please consult a school social worker or school counselor to receive resources for local mental health providers.
- Willowbrooke @ Tanner is 52-bed psychiatric hospital at 20 Herrell Road in Villa Rica. On the website, look in the behavioral health section. Services offered are Mental Health. For more information, visit www.tanner.org or call 770-456-3266.
Ridgeview Institute (Psychiatric Hospital) is an in-patient psychiatric hospital that serves adolescents and adults at 3995 South Cobb Drive in Smyrna. It also offers inpatient, partial and day programs and treatment for a variety of issues including addiction, eating disorders and other mental health disorders. Free assessment is 24 hours a day. Accepts private insurance and Medicaid. Follow up support groups provided. Services offered are counseling agencies/treatment facilities, mental health, eating disorders and drug assessment/treatment. For more information, visit www.ridgeviewinstitute.com or call 770-434-4567 or 800-329-9775.
Peachford Hospital Psychiatric Facility, 2151 Peachford Road in Atlanta, is an in-patient psychiatric hospital that has child, adolescent and adult units. Takes children age 4 and older. They will do a free assessment 24 hours a day. Takes both private insurance and Medicaid. Services offered are counseling agencies/treatment facilities, mental health and drug assessment/treatment. For more information, visit https://peachford.com, call Erica Collins at 770-455-3200 email Erica.collins@uhsinc.com.
Low-Cost or Free Internet Plans
- Comcast is offering an internet essentials package free for 60 days. Comcast Internet Essentials offers affordable home internet service for just $9.95 per month – with no contract, credit check or installation fees. Participants automatically qualify for the Internet Essentials package if their child participates in the school lunch program, they are receiving HUD housing assistance, a low-income senior or a verified low-income veteran. Participants will also have the option to purchase a laptop or desktop computer for only $149. For more information, visit https://internetessentials.com.
- Spectrum Internet Assist provides affordable high-speed internet connection to low-income families, students and seniors for just $14.99 per month.
- PCs for People is a nonprofit organization that provides low-cost computers and free or affordable internet connection for low-income households. Potential recipients must be living below the 200% poverty level and currently enrolled in a government assistance program. PC for people offers high-speed internet for only $11.25 per month with no credit check or hidden fees. Participants will also be eligible to receive affordable PC or laptop repair for as low $25. For more information, vsiit Spectrum.com or call 1-855-243-8892.
- Access by AT&T is a low-cost wireless home internet plan for low-income households. Access by AT&T provides high-speed internet service for $5 to $10 per month. At least one person of a household should receive SSI or SNAP benefits to be qualified. For more information, visit www.att.com or call AT&T at 855-220-5211.
- Everyoneon.org is no income requirements. EveryoneOn is a national nonprofit working to eliminate the digital divide by making high-speed, low-cost Internet service and computers and free digital literacy courses accessible to all unconnected Americans. They work with device refurbishes, so individuals and their families can purchase discounted devices, including $150 tablets and $199 laptops. By calling 1-855-EVRY1ON or visiting everyoneon.org, users can discover the closest class in their communities. For more information, visit https://everyoneon.org/get-connected. The Cobb County School District’s enrollment partner code is cobbk12 and the URL is www.everyoneon.org/cobbk12.
Food Resources for Those in Need
- Food Finder. For more information, visit foodfinder.us, info@foodfinderga.org or call 770-622-7887.
- United Way 211, 100 Edgewood Avenue NE, Atlanta. For more information, visit http://211online.unitedwayatlanta.org or call 404-527-7200.
- Hope Atlanta, 34 Peachtree Street NW, Suite 700, Atlanta. For more information, visit hopeatlanta.org, email info@HOPEatlanta.org or call 404-817-7070.
- Center For Family Resources, 995 Roswell Street, Suite 100, Marietta. For more information, visit www.thecfr.org, email info@thecfr.org or call 770-428-2601.
- Georgia Gov/Food Stamps, 325 Fairground Street SE, Marietta. For more information, visit gateway.ga.gov/access or call 877-423-4746.
- Family Life Restoration, 6105 Mableton Parkway, Mableton. For more informaiton, visit www.familyliferestorationcenter.org, email info@flrconline.org or call 770-944-1066.
- First Christian Church of Marietta, 569 Fraiser Street, Marietta. For more information, visit www.fccmariettaga.org, email fccmariettaga@comcast.net or call 770-428-3125.
- Heritage Presbyterian Church, 5323 Bells Ferry Road, Acworth. For more information, visit www.heritagepres.com or call 770-926-3558, ext. 212.
- Milford Baptist Church, 1030 Milford Church Road, Marietta. For more information, visit milfordbaptistchurch.com or call 770-435-8720.
- Mount Zion AME church, 4163 Wade Green Road, Kennesaw. For more information, visit mtzionamekennesaw.org/food-clothing-pantry or call 770-499-8126.
- Must Ministries/Marietta, 1407 Cobb Parkway, Marietta. For more information, visit www.mustministries.org or call 770-427-9862.
- Must Ministries/Smyrna, 460 Pat Mell Road, Smyrna. For more information, visit www.mustministries.org or call 770-436-9514.
- One Harvest Food Ministries, 4329 Marietta Street, Powder Springs. For more information, visit psfumc.org or call 770-943-5130.
- Papa’s Pantry, 500 Crisler Street, Canton. For more information, visit admin@papaspantry.org or call 770-591-4730.
- Ray Thomas Memorial Pres. Church, 4644 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta. For more information, visit www.rtmchurch.org or call 770-998-9321, ext. 221.
- Salvation Army, 202 Waterman Street, Marietta. For more information, visit salvationarmyatlanta.org/Marietta-corps-community-center or call 770-724-1640.
- Simple Needs. For more information, visit simpleneedsga.org, email info@simpleneedsga.org or call 678-266-3344.
- St. Joseph’s Church Food Bank, 87 Lacy Street, Marietta. For more information, call 770-425-5158.
- Storehouse Ministries, 1348 Canton Road NE, Marietta. Fore more information, visit www.noondayba.org or call 770-428-4810.
- Sweetwater Mission, 6289 Veterans Memorial Highway, Building 12, Austell. For more information, visit www.sweetwatermission.org, email jay@sweetwatermission.org or call 770-819-0662.
- Reflections of Trinity Community Food Bank, 4037 Austell-Powder Springs Road, Powder Springs. For more information, call 770-222-6511.
- Lakeview Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4001 Macedonia Road, Powder Springs. For more information, call 770-222-1511.
- McEachern United Methodist Church, 4075 New Macland Road, Powder Springs. For more information, call 770-943-3008.
