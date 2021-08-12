With the 2021-2022 academic year underway, Rep. Lucy McBath will host a virtual Service Academy Day for students interested in attending a U.S. military service academy.
This will be her third Service Academy Day since taking office.
On Aug. 19 at 6 p.m., Rep. McBath will be joined by representatives from West Point, the Naval Academy, the Coast Guard Academy, the Merchant Marine Academy and the Air Force Academy. Sixth District students are invited to ask Rep. McBath an the representatives questions and learn more about the congressional nomination process required to attend a U.S. service academy.
Last year, 28 students from Georgia’s Sixth Congressional District were selected for nomination to at least one U.S. Service Academy. Congressional nominations are a critical step in the application process to attend a service academy.
The event is free and open to the public. To RSVP, visit https://ushr.zoomgov.com/webinar/register/WN_BZv3xGOVQuqZpSLzZ4HM4w.
