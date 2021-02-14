The Region 6AAAAAA tournaments will be the focus of Cobb County basketball this week.
With COVID-19 concerns, Region 2AAAAAAA, 3AAAAAAA and 7A-Private decided to forgo a region tournament and the top four region finishers earned the four bids to the state playoffs.
Whitefield Academy, the lone Cobb County team in Region 2A-Private will begin its region tournament Monday when the boys travel to play Our Lady of Mercy at 6 p.m., and the girls travel to Greenforest Academy on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
The Region 6AAAAAA tournaments will be held at Wheeler High School. The boys tournament will begin Monday, the girls Tuesday.
Championship games for both tournaments will be Friday.
Boys Tournament Schedule
At Wheeler
Monday
#4 Pope vs. #9 Lassiter, 3:30
#5 Allatoona at #8 Osborne, 5:30
#6 Kennesaw Mountain vs. #7 Sprayberry, 7:30
Wednesday
#3 South Cobb vs. Kennesaw Mountain/ Sprayberry winner, 3:30
Pope/Lassiter winner vs. Allatoona/Osborne winner, 7:30
Thursday
#1 Wheeler vs. Pope/Allatoona/Osborne/Lassiter winner, 3:30
#2 Kell vs. South Cobb/Kennesaw Mountain/Sprayberry winner, 7:30
Friday
Consolation, 3:30
Championship, 7:30
Girls Tournament Schedule
At Wheeler
Tuesday
#4 Kennesaw Mountain vs. #9 Lassiter, 3:30
#5 Osborne vs. #8 South Cobb, 5:30
#6 Allatoona vs. #7 Wheeler, 7:30
Wednesday
#3 Pope vs. Allatoona/Wheeler winner, 1:30
Kennesaw Mountain/Lassiter winner vs. Osborne/South Cobb winner, 5:30
Thursday
#1 Sprayberry vs. Kennesaw Mountain/ Osborne/South Cobb/Lassiter winner, 1:30
#2 Kell vs. Pope/Allatoona/Wheeler winner, 5:30
Friday
Consolation, 1:30
Championship, 5:30
