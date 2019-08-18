Ricky White looks up to three NFL receivers — Amari Cooper of the Dallas Cowboys, Julio Jones of the Atlanta Falcons and Odell Beckham, Jr., now with the Cleveland Browns.
The Marietta standout wide receiver, who transferred in from Wheeler during the offseason, said he watches tape on all three before he takes the field on Friday nights.
That’s because the three of them each have different strengths that he’s trying to make his own.
White, a member of the 2019 Marietta Daily Journal Dynamite Dozen, said he admires Cooper’s ability to run routes, Jones’ ability to run down field and get open and Beckham’s knack for producing yards after the catch.
Now that he will be operating in Marietta’s spread offense, he’ll be able to do all three.
“They can pass the ball real well,” White said of the Blue Devils. “It gives a chance to get open open more often and not be keyed in by one player.”
White had as many as 31 offers before committing to Michigan State last June. Scouts obviously noticed his deceptive speed, similar to that of his mentor Jones, and his ability to get yards after the catch, just like Beckham. He also has great hands to go with his football IQ.
He demonstrated both traits effectively in his two seasons at Wheeler. Last season, he had 55 catches for the Wildcats for 1,006 yards and 13 touchdowns, averaging 16.9 yards per catch.
“I think Ricky brings a speed element to our receiving corps,” Marietta coach Richard Morgan said. “We have a lot of 6-3 and 6-4 wideouts, but he brings speed. He brings speed and shiftiness that can help facilitate our offense. We can put him in the slot or outside. We have flexibility in our offense to put guys where we need them.”
Morgan mentioned earlier this summer of the possibility of Marietta targeting White as many as 40 times per game due to his ability to run routes, just like his other NFL idol, Cooper.
White was a game changer during his junior season at Wheeler and expects to do the same at Marietta as he attempts to fill a void vacated by Ramel Keyton, now at Tennessee.
He scored the game-winning touchdown to help Wheeler rally from behind to beat Roswell 37-36 to give the Wildcats a 5-0 record for the first time since 1993.
He had two touchdowns of 77 yards in a high scoring win over Shiloh in non-region play. Against Sprayberry at the beginning of the season, he compiled 162 yards.
Now he will be catching passes from prolific quarterback Harrison Bailey, a Tennessee commitment who threw for 2,809 yards and 29 touchdowns in nine games played before going down with a late-season injury.
Bailey now has a receiver in White who also has a high vertical leap, which makes him a great target when his team is inside the 20-yard line.
White started playing football at 6 and has played a variety of positions growing up that includes receiver, quarterback, cornerback and safety. What he loves most about being a receiver is getting open, catching the ball and running into the end zone.
“Scoring touchdowns, it’s amazing,” White said. “You can hear the crowd cheering.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.