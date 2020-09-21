MARIETTA — Commuters and visitors in Marietta may have to change their routes this week to avoid railroad crossings.
All railroad crossings in Marietta city limits are closed until Saturday for routine maintenance, CSX Transportation announced earlier this month. Some other Cobb railroad crossings were closed last week.
Crossings are closed at East Dixie Avenue, Kennesaw Avenue, Mill Street, Polk Street, Waverly Way and Whitlock Avenue while workers replace cross ties and resurface the crossings, according to CSX Transportation.
Detour routes and signs will be posted while the crossings are closed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.