AUGUSTA — A self-professed history buff and golf junkie, Jon Rahm found a way to stump even himself Sunday at Augusta National Golf Club.
Rahm, wearing his freshly-won green jacket, sat in disbelief when he was told that he had just become the first European golfer to win both the U.S. Open and the Masters Tournament.
This is a guy who, if the kids haven’t already woken him up, is awake at 5:30, 6 in the morning to watch reruns of past tournaments on YouTube, gazing at the accomplishments of his peers and the greats who came before them. A guy who has likely annoyed at least a few of his fellow competitors by recalling 15 shots they’ve hit there previously — only the good ones, of course.
The 28-year-old Spaniard has an encyclopedic knowledge of Tiger Woods’ career and could probably fill in the blanks in the media guide for a few others, but even he didn’t know this.
“I find it hard to believe, the first one,” said Rahm after his four-shot victory over Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson for his first green jacket. “You know, there’s — if there’s anything better than accomplishing something like this, is making history. So the fact that you tell me that, to be the first-ever — first European ever to do that, hard to explain. Out of all the accomplishments and the many great players that have come before me, to be the first to do something like that, it’s a very humbling feeling.”
This is the kind of history Rahm was supposed to make. Even when he was the top-ranked amateur in the world, it was widely believed that the meteoric talent would be one of the elite professionals as soon as he said the word.
“First time I played with him ... he shot 62. And I thought I played pretty good, and he gave me a pretty good beat-down,” said Mickelson, whose brother, Tim, coached Rahm for four years at Arizona State. “So I am not surprised at his success. I mean, it was obvious to me at a very young age that he was one of the best players in the world even while he was in college. To see him on this stage is not surprising for anybody.
“It’s hard not to pull for Jon, too. He’s such a good guy. He has such a great heart and treats people so well. I think the world of him as a person. And as a player, that’s obvious, how good he is.”
Rahm wasted little time picking up wins as a pro, nor did it take long for him to start making noise at the major championships.
He made the cut in his Masters debut in 2017, a year that sent him a good omen in the form of countryman Sergio Garcia’s long-awaited first major title. He came back the following year and finished fourth at 11 under, and he could feel his comfort level growing despite his inexperience.
Three more consecutive top-10 finishes at Augusta followed, then a tie for 27th last year that was tied for his worst finish here.
In 2021 he finished in the top 10 in all four majors, getting his first in the U.S. Open at the same course where he picked up his first win as a pro — still, he was starting to wonder if he was ever going to win a major again unless it was at Torrey Pines.
Torrey Pines didn’t crack the most recent U.S. Open rotation, which already has sites picked through 2051, but Rahm won’t have to wait.
He overcame a four-shot deficit Sunday on the longest day of golf this side of final U.S. Open qualifying, returning in the morning to the seventh green to finish the weather-delayed third round before teeing it right back up for the final 18 with the green jacket hanging in the balance.
In fact, the only round of Rahm’s that was played as scheduled was Thursday’s first round. He only made it through nine holes before play was suspended Friday, then could only complete the remaining nine and next six Saturday. Meanwhile, then-leader Brooks Koepka was among a chunk of the field that played the first 36 holes without a blip.
Perhaps he just ended up on the wrong end of the draw this week.
“Did you say I was perhaps on the bad side of the draw? Perhaps?” Rahm asked, raising his eyebrows, tilting his head to the side and laughing.
Still, the only time he felt frustrated was Sunday morning when he took his first crack at the par-3 16th hole. A pair of uninspired three-putts led to disappointing numbers on the par-5s, a bogey at 13 and a par at 15, and he blew his tee shot way right on 16 to set up another bogey.
At least one of those shots was unavoidable, but he reeled himself back in to finish the third round par-par and put himself in the final pairing two shots behind Koepka.
He played with poise from that point on, so much so that two-time Masters champion Jose Maria Olazabal remarked how cool, calm and collected his countryman looked despite the pressure of trying to win in one of the game’s most pressure-packed environments — and for 30 holes in one day, at that.
Contrast that with some of the outbursts earlier in his pro career that left him branded as a combustible young star, a player whose passion could become detrimental in an instant.
A U.S. Open and Masters, two notoriously difficult titles to win, under his belt might suggest he’s well past that.
He took the lead for good on the sixth hole of the final round, and his play from there produced only one bogey the rest of the way as Koepka finally started to crack after playing the kind of golf that’s won him four majors.
For all of his previous encouraging play here, Rahm now finally has his green jacket — and some history to go with it.
“I kept seeing the stats ... and how great I’ve done here in the past but never gave myself a chance to win,” he said. “All I asked for was a chance, and I got it. To get that done is — I can’t help to feel anything but thankful.”
