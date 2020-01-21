♦ The impeachment trial, unfolding in an election year, is testing whether Trump’s actions toward Ukraine warrant removal at the same time that voters are forming their own verdict on his White House.
♦ All four senators who are presidential candidates are off the campaign trail, seated as jurors. “My focus is going to be on impeachment,” Sen. Bernie Sanders, the Vermont independent, told reporters.
♦ The House prosecutors and White House defense have 24 hours over three days to present their case — up from the original resolution, which allowed 24 hours of arguments over only two days. Democrats complained that that would push the trial into “the dead of night,” and McConnell expanded the timeline after the GOP moderates voiced similar concerns.
♦ The rules for senators’ questions state, “Upon the conclusion of the president’s presentation, senators may question the parties for a period of time not to exceed 16 hours.”
♦ The House prosecutors and White House defense will have four hours of debate over the question of whether to subpoena witnesses or documents.
♦ The White House had instructed officials not to testify in the House inquiry, and refused to turn over witnesses or documents, in defiance of congressional subpoenas.
♦ No president has ever been removed from office by the Senate. With its 53-47 Republican majority, the Senate is not expected to mount the two-thirds voted needed for conviction.
