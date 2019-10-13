Whitefield freshman quarterback Ayden Duncanson has rotated with Cole Stephenson under center throughout the season.
After his performance against Mount Paran Christian on the road Friday night — he threw for 220 yards with three touchdowns and rushed for an additional 165 yards — chances are his role could be expanded going into the Wolfpack’s final two region games.
Duncanson came in to give Whitefield a boost after trailing by 10 to Mount Paran after the first quarter. He helped the Wolfpack compile 27 unanswered points in the second quarter alone before holding on to win 37-17. This was Whitefield’s first win over the Eagles since 2012.
Duncanson’s first two touchdowns were on short throws, but his third was a 40-yard strike to Myles Redding with 12 seconds to play in the half.
The bulk of Duncanson’s rushing yards helped to extend plays.
“I think any time you have a quarterback that can not only throw it but run, it gives you something else offensively and makes defenses work a little harder,” Whitefield coach Coleman Joiner said. “Now that he had this game, defenses are going to do a great job preparing for him. We will continue to evaluate our offense and what is best for us each week.”
Lassiter could have a new quarterback in the making as well.
Although the Trojans were on the losing end of a 45-17 decision to Walton, junior Brayden Lind gave them an offensive spark they have lacked in the first five games of the year.
Lassiter was held to 58 yards the previous week in its 7-3 win over Kennesaw Mountain and under 40 yards in an earlier 14-7 loss to Wheeler.
The Trojans got more offensive production with 392 with Lind throwing for 302 yards of them in the air. He threw a 70-yard touchdown pass to Danny Curran for Lassiter’s first offensive touchdown of the year in the fourth quarter.
There were plenty of other quarterbacks who excelled Friday night.
Marietta standout quarterback Harrison Bailey did his usual by completing 17 of 21 pass attempts for 385 yards and five touchdowns in Marietta’s one-sided 49-21 win over North Paulding. He threw touchdowns of 17, 92 and 22 yards to his go-to target Arik Gilbert while finding Taji Johnson for a 50-yard touchdown.
North Cobb’s Trevor Lovett completed 10 of his 13 pass attempts for 228 yards and a touchdown in the Warriors 40-0 shutout over Kennesaw Mountain.
The Warriors scored three touchdowns in the first quarter to set the tone of the game with two of them coming from Lovett’s arm. He connected with Langdon Parker for a 15-yarder to put North Cobb on the board and a 40-yard deep pass to Samuel Mbake to extend the lead.
Walker’s Charlie Condon was successful under center, completing 14 of 16 pass attempts for 217 yards and three touchdowns in the Wolverines’ 35-7 win over King’s Ridge.
His first was to Jake Tasman after connecting with Tasman on fourth down earlier in the drive. He also hit Keon Smart on a 60-yard catch and run for a touchdown.
