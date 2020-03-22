Many businesses are facing uncertainty and closures have run seemingly even more rampant than the spread of the coronavirus in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak. But one sector of the marketplace that seems to actually be seeing a growth right now is in mortgage refinancing.
The MDJ talked with Tom Heyer, a seasoned loan officer who is also the owner and operator of MOTTO Mortgage South in Marietta, to find out more about what exactly is happening in the market right now, who should and shouldn’t consider refinancing, and the impact the virus has had on the real estate market.
Q: Why is there a rush right now for people wanting to refinance their mortgages?
A: Once the word got out that we had the lowest rates EVER in history about two weeks ago, lenders were bombarded with applications. Conventional 30-year rates were in the low 3’s and government rates in the high 2s.
Q: How low are rates now?
A: Rates are still low providing very low cost to borrow money for a house. Although rates have bounced back up from all-time lows, we still see the 30-year fixed rates anywhere from the high 3s to mid 4s, depending on the day. We are seeing lenders adjust rates sometimes four times a day! We also saw the 10-year treasury bond yields drop to 0.45% when the yield was 1.9% just 45 days ago. The 10-year bonds have an indirect effect on interest rates because they typically back mortgage-backed securities.
Q: I read that last week applications for refinancing soared 79%, is that about what you’re seeing?
A: The first week of March (2nd and 3rd), lenders locked over half a trillion loans! Some estimate that over 50% of borrowers with mortgages in the U.S. applied for refinancing. Lenders were over capacity, therefore, by the next week, rates skyrocketed over 1% from all-time lows within days. Also, investors in 30-year and 10-year bonds have sold off their portfolios, expecting a stimulus package from the government, which has an effect on rising interest rates. Once the demand for the U.S. treasuries come back, that will be good for interest rates.
Q: Even if the interest rate is lower than usual and remains low, not everyone will really benefit from refinancing. Who should and shouldn't consider refinancing right now?
A: If you can lower your rate up to 1% from where you are now, it’s worth refinancing. Typically, the monthly savings will pay for your closing cost in less than two years. If you plan on moving within the next two years, we recommend you do not refinance. Also, if you have been in your existing mortgage eight to 10 years, you’ve already paid a majority of your interest to the mortgage servicer, so it may benefit to not refinance unless you can afford a lower term mortgage like 15- or 10-year mortgages.
Q: Some people are using the money saved from refinancing and putting it toward their principal to pay it down faster, some are paying off high-interest credit cards and others are investing it. Are all of these good strategies?
A: Yes and no. We are seeing a lot of debt consolidation with refinances because everyone has more equity in their home than ever before, with average home prices rising 8-9% year over year in the Southeast. Student loan debt is a burden on a lot of folks, so if they can refinance that debt at a lower rate, over time, it gives them some relief. Some financial advisers prefer their clients not to pay down principle balance drastically so they can keep a higher interest deduction for their taxes.
Q: What should people be sure not to do with the money from refinancing?
A: Make sure the money goes to good use and not for unnecessary things. It’s not a bad idea to put some money in reserves for emergencies, especially with the current pandemic and employer layoffs. If you can pay of your credit card debt without consolidating, that is always best. If you do consolidate your credit cards, you have to be disciplined not to overuse them again. Also, closing your cards is not recommended if you've had the account open for a long period of time because it helps your credit scores. The longer you have good payment history with a creditor, that really helps your credit scores.
Q: Is now a good time to buy, if you've been thinking of buying?
A: It’s a great time to buy, considering the cost of money to borrower for a house is so low. Lenders are not requiring as much documentation as in the past so getting a mortgage is not as difficult as perceived.
Q: What if you are thinking of buying, would need to sell your current home?
A: We are seeing a lot folks that qualify for two mortgages because of the low rates so they can turn their existing home into rental property for additional income, or they just want to make upgrades to their home after they move out prior to selling. I just had a client that was a family adamant about not selling before buying because, with four kids running around the house, they couldn’t keep up their home while having to show it to potential buyers so they took it off the market until they moved into their new home.
Q: What is the market like right now, and what effect do you think this virus will have on it?
A: Actually, the market is humming like always. However, we are hearing from all the major real estate brokers to suspend open houses in fear of spreading the virus. Brokers have done a great job getting the word out to real estate agents on how to communicate to their sellers and buyers on what to do before going into someone’s home.
Q: What else should we know about what’s happening in the market?
A: All investors in stocks, bonds and securities are dumping everything to hold onto cash. Gold, which has been normally seen as a safehaven for investing, is getting dumped for cash. We haven’t experienced this type of panic in my lifetime.
