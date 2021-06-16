ATLANTA, GA – June 17, 2021 – Waste Pro veteran Jennifer Herring has been promoted to the role of Division Manager for Waste Pro’s Atlanta Division, located in Doraville, as well as the Atlanta West Division, located in Atlanta. The Atlanta West site is also home to a recycling facility operated by Waste Pro.
Herring, who has been with Waste Pro for more than a decade, began as Operations Manager in the Concord, NC Division. In 2014, she was promoted to Division Manager in Concord as well as the Charlotte South Division.
In 2019, Herring joined Waste Pro’s Municipal Marketing team as Director of Government Relations and Community Affairs for North Carolina. During that time, she led the effort to secure collection services for residents in Mount Holly, Pineville, Cornelius, and more, as well as managed the area’s largest contract, Buncombe County. She also served as Interim Division Manager in Asheville, NC in 2020.
“We’re very excited for Jennifer to be joining us here in Georgia,” said Chief Operating Officer Keith Banasiak. “She has exceptional skills in communication, operations, and team building, and has been an asset to the company with the relationships she has built over the years. I’m confident she will be an excellent leader in our Atlanta market.”
About Waste Pro USA
Waste Pro USA, Inc. is one of the country’s fastest growing privately-owned waste collection, recycling, processing, and disposal companies, operating in ten southeastern states. Waste Pro, with revenues exceeding $790 million, serves more than two million residential and 40,000 commercial customers from over 75 operating locations. Waste Pro is headquartered in Longwood, Florida, and maintains approximately 300 exclusive municipal contracts and franchises.
