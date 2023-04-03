Waldo’s Coffeehouse returns with a unique concert April 8, 7 PM, with the concert “Emerson Musicians Among Us”. The concert features our own James Poteat, The UkuLadies, and Russell and Stephanie Puffer. They will be playing some of their own music, covers, and unique versions of songs. There are two ways to see the concert in April. One is For Emerson members with the Epicurean Episode: Dinner and Waldo's Coffeehouse which is $50.00 for adults, $10.00 for kids. The other is just come for the concert $15. It’s going to be a great evening of fellowship and music.
James first came to Emerson in late 2019 and became a member the following spring. He plays piano, trombone, euphonium, and (a little) flute and trumpet. James has taught music privately for 20 years and specializes in music theory. In recent years he has become a scholar of the life & work of Leonard Bernstein.
Russell and Stephanie have been singing together since Russell was in the womb. They performed together though for the first time at an early Waldo’s Coffeehouse in 2014. Russell’s first instrument was guitar but most of his formal music training was as a percussionist in school where he was twice a part of a national championship marching band. He went on to also learn bass guitar, ukulele, and piano and continues to compose and arrange music. Stephanie is an active member of the Emerson Choir but until Waldo’s, had not performed in front of an audience since her early 20s when she occasionally performed at a bar and in musical theater. They are especially excited for this Waldo’s since they get to collaborate with fellow Emerson musicians!
The UkuLadies began in 2017 as an idea from Judy Griffin. Thank you, Judy! Our original concept was to have a twice monthly class to learn a few chords and strum a bit. As we began to learn music, we developed more skill and style. We took a Covid break in 2020, picking back up in 2022. Our members have changed over the years, but our fun has remained a constant. The UkuLadies are excited to debut at Waldo’s.
