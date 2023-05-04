Vote Run Lead, the nonprofit that trains women to run for political office and win, is hosting a Power + Purpose Day Party on Saturday, May 6, 2023, from 1–3 p.m., to connect women running for office, those interested in running for office, or those working on a campaign. The Party will feature Georgia women who have or will be running for office, along with Ashlee Bruner, Vote Run Lead’s state director for Georgia. To learn more about the Vote Run Lead Power + Purpose Day Party, visit: voterunlead.org/events.
Vote Run Lead helps women engage in politics, connect with candidates, or run for office! In addition to the nonprofit organization’s ongoing work training women to run for office, Vote Run Lead recently launched a new training series expressly for campaign management and created an entire library of FREE political resources — including a section of Georgia-specific assets. These resources are available on VRLHQ.org.
“We are excited to be back in Atlanta, to introduce Ashlee Bruner to the community and to re-introduce our mission and goals for Georgia’s political landscape,” said Sabrina Shulman, Chief Political Officer for Vote Run Lead. “Our purpose is your power! We are looking forward to working with more women of Georgia who are diving headfirst into this next election cycle and willing to make a difference in the lives of Georgia residents.”
Ashlee Bruner joined Vote Run Lead in January and has been hard at work creating collaborations and inspiring women to get more involved in county and state politics. She is a purpose-driven advocate and strategist with a passion for ensuring that those who have been historically marginalized lead conversations about power and leadership. Ashlee has held community and civic engagement roles in corporate and nonprofit spaces. An awarded public speaker, she has scaled volunteer programs and built broad-based progressive coalitions working toward equity and thriving communities. Ashlee earned a political science degree with a minor in women/gender studies from Delaware State University, and a master’s degree in organizational leadership from Belhaven University. She is a 2022 Fellow of New Leaders Council Atlanta and a 2021 alumna of the Ignite Change Fellowship powered by EMILY’s List.
“I’m really looking forward to connecting in person with the women of Georgia on May 6 and tapping into our collective power to shape the political landscape of our own state,” Ashlee noted. “With the support of Vote Run Lead and the community, I’m here to help Georgia’s women achieve elected office and take their rightful seats statewide and in the state legislature.”
Vote Run Lead’s goal in Georgia is to identify, train and support women who are ready to go from political passion to political pursuit. Wherever Georgia women are in their political journey, Vote Run Lead wants to help them engage with, support, or become a candidate for office — especially if they are looking to run for a seat in the state legislature.
The Vote Run Lead Power + Purpose day party will feature an open bar, photo booth, lots of good vibes and plenty of time to meet and greet changemakers and barrier-breaking women from across the state. The party will be held at the offices of Ohio River South, a powerful partner organization committed to sparking a new Southern renaissance across politics, business and local community organizing. The event is Saturday, May 6, from 1–3 p.m. Register at voterunlead.org/events.
Vote Run Lead trains women to run for office and win. Vote Run Lead is a nonprofit training powerhouse focused on improving women’s representation in America’s statehouses. Vote Run Lead, founded by Erin Vilardi, formerly of The White House Project, seeks to unleash the political power of women as voters, candidates and leaders to create an equitable democracy. Vote Run Lead has trained more than 55,000 women to run for office and has seen an unprecedented number of women signing up to be trained in the past several years. To learn more, visit voterunlead.org or follow on Twitter, Facebook and/or Instagram @VoteRunLead.
