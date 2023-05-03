Vote Run Lead, the nonprofit that trains women to run for political office and win, is excited to announce that it has expanded its staff to include a new state director for Georgia and expanded its headquarters staff with the addition of a new program manager and communications manager.
Ashlee Bruner has come on board as the new state director for Georgia. Ashlee is a purpose-driven advocate and strategist with a passion for ensuring that historically marginalized people lead conversations about power and leadership. She has held community and civic engagement roles in corporate and non-profit spaces. A recognized and lauded public speaker, Ashlee has scaled volunteer programs and built broad-based progressive coalitions working toward equity and thriving communities. She earned a political science degree with a minor in women/gender studies from Delaware State University, and a master’s in organizational leadership from Belhaven University. She is a 2022 Fellow of New Leaders Council Atlanta and a 2021 alumna of the Ignite Change Fellowship powered by EMILY’s List.
“We are thrilled to welcome Ashlee s our new state director for Georgia,” said Sabrina Shulman, chief political officer with Vote Run Lead. “Ashlee’s broad history in Georgia, and her deep roots in the community, as well as a passion for supporting women leaders, make Ashlee a great addition to lead Vote Run Lead’s training efforts in Georgia. We can’t wait to see and meet the women Ashlee helps run for office — and win!”
Also new to Vote Run Lead is Carissa Davies, who is taking on the role of program manager. Carissa is a graduate of CUNY Hunter College with a degree in political science and history. She has spent time traveling to rural Thailand where she taught English to high school students. During her career, she has worked in direct services, managing a variety of educational programs for immigrant families and older adults in New York City, as well as managing a workforce development program in Los Angeles for pregnant and parenting foster youth. She looks forward to bringing all these experiences toward VRL’s work to empower women and build a government in which we are all represented.
“Carissa is another great addition to the Vote Run Lead team,” noted Sabrina Shulman. “Carissa has already jumped in and is working on the programs being made available through our new Vote Run Lead web-based resource VRLHQ.org, and working with all of our state directors on specific programming for their regions. We are so lucky to have her on board.”
Also joining Vote Run Lead is Amy Winn as senior communications manager. Amy is overseeing Vote Run Lead’s communications content. Amy earned her degree in journalism from the University of Georgia. Her early career was spent writing and editing for news organizations and publications — first in her hometown of Atlanta, then upstate/Hudson Valley New York, and finally settling in New York City and transitioning to marketing and communications roles. Continuously exploring ways to share information and connect with audiences, Amy has served in editorial roles across content marketing and custom publishing, software/product marketing, technical writing, and creative branding, in organizations ranging from boutique agencies to major enterprises. She is proud to now direct her energies and skills toward promoting VRL's values, mission, and community.
“We are really excited to have Amy Winn join the Vote Run Lead team,” said Cheryl Renée Waide, chief communications officer. “Amy brings a great journalism background and editorial know-how to this pivotal role in our organization. She is already on board and helping us streamline our content and communications and I’m looking forward to collaborating with her on current and future projects.”
About Vote Run Lead
Vote Run Lead trains women to run for office and win. With more than 55,000 women trained to run for office, Vote Run Lead is the largest and most diverse nonprofit training and campaign leadership program in the country and is focused on improving women’s representation in America’s statehouses. Vote Run Lead was founded by Erin Vilardi, formerly of The White House Project, and the organization seeks to unleash the political power of women as voters, candidates and leaders to create an equitable democracy. To learn more, visit voterunlead.org or follow us on Twitter, Facebook and/or Instagram, all @VoteRunLead.
