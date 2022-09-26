Soon to open Peruvian restaurant, Viva Chicken, located at 1131 Ernest Barrett Parkway in Kennesaw, is now hiring Front-of-House and Back-of-House positions and Shift Leads for the fast-casual restaurant. The restaurant is opening late October across from Copelands, where Sweet Green Tomatoes used to be. The hiring suite is directly behind VIVA Chicken and the restaurant is looking for awesome team members to join VIVA now through October 3.
The Charlotte, North Carolina-based restaurant is making its first Georgia entry in Kennesaw, and scheduled to open late October.
Why Work For Viva?
- No late nights
- EWA (Earned Wage Access) Have access to 50% of your earned wages before payday
- Growth Opportunities
- Annual Work Anniversary bonus equal to one week's pay
Viva Chicken is a Peruvian Rotisserie Joint with a Passion for Food, an Obsession for Service, and a Love of People. We are looking for team members who will have a passion for serving the Hottest, Freshest Chicken who would like to grow with us. El Pollo mas sabroso de las Carolinas y Georgia. Lo encuentras en Viva Chicken.
The hiring suite is behind VIVA Chicken (across from Copelands) at 1131 Ernest Barrett Parkway, Kennesaw, GA 30144 - daily from 9-5pm Monday through Friday until October 3rd. For more information visit: http://vivachicken.com.
