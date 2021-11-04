Subtitle: Smyrna’s annual Veterans Day Ceremony pays tribute to veterans of all wars. Meet, mingle, pay tribute and enjoy.
On Thursday, November 11, 2021, at 11:00 am, Smyrna, Georgia holds its annual Veterans Day ceremony at Veterans Park, 2800 King Street, Smyrna, GA 30080. In case of inclement weather, the event will be indoors at the Smyrna Community Center next door. Meet, honor and thank local veterans from ages 18 to 98. The event and parking are free and open to all. Please wear a mask!
Veterans Day honors the valiant men and women of the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard across time. This 2021 Veterans Day also acknowledges special anniversaries such as 1781’s Yorktown, 1941’s Pearl Harbor, etc.
Best of all is featured speaker Thanh Boyer, author of The Ground Kisser. Her amazing autobiographical story of a little girl who became one of the Vietnamese boat people was an Amazon bestseller and a 2018 NGCWC Georgia Peach Award winner.
Boyer was born to a wealthy family in South Vietnam’s Mekong Delta. Her first bath was in champagne. Then the Communists took over South Vietnam leaving her family in poverty. Boyer’s parents sacrificed all they had to buy her boat passage to Australia, but pirates ensured the boat didn’t make it. Boyer recounts this extraordinary true story and the turns and surprises that eventually landed her in the United States.
The South Cobb High School chorus will provide beautiful patriotic music.
In case of inclement weather, the event will be at the Smyrna Community Center. Sponsors include The City of Smyrna, Smyrna Veterans Committee, American Legion Post 160, Smyrna Rotary Club, Jonquil City Kiwanis, Veterans Memorial Association of Smyrna and Atlanta Bread Company on South Cobb Drive.
