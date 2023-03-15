ATLANTA – The Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta is excited to announce the opening of the Vera Bradley Factory Outlet store. The gorgeous 4,000 sq. ft. space will be the brand’s 3rd factory store location in the greater Atlanta area. Woodstock Mayor Michael Caldwell was in attendance for the store’s ribbon cutting, as well as members of the IN WDSTK Board of Directors and Investors and Downtown Development Authority Board.
Shoppers were treated to giveaways on opening weekend, in addition to amazing sales and deals.
Fans of Vera Bradley can expect to find the bright and colorful patterns and fabrics that the brand is famous for, as well as exclusive products that can’t be found elsewhere, even online. It’s the perfect opportunity to stock up for spring break with fashionable tote bags, backpacks, luggage, towels, flip-flops and travel accessories.
Todd Chauvin, the General Manager of The Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta, says “We’re thrilled to add Vera Bradley to the center’s growing portfolio of brand name stores. Our goal is to create the ultimate shopper experience, and Vera Bradley certainly adds to the center’s attraction and strengthens our position as the destination for shopping in the greater Atlanta area.”
To make spring even brighter, The Outlet Shoppes will host a variety of Spring and Easter related activities from March 26 until April 8. During these weekends, families can enjoy free pictures with the Easter Bunny, face painting, kids’ craft station and more. On Saturday, April 8, the festivities will conclude with an Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt, complete with prizes, a live DJ and costumed greeters. For more information on Spring and Easter activities, people can visit www.TheOutletShoppesAtAtlanta.com or follow The Outlet Shoppes on Facebook.
# # #
About The Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta
The Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta is the closest outlet center to the Atlanta metro area, featuring 100 top-tier, name-brand stores, including BOSS Outlet, Kate Spade, Saks Fifth Avenue OFF 5th, Under Armour, Vineyard Vines, Sperry, American Eagle, Adidas, Columbia Sportswear, Nike, Coach, Michael Kors and more. The open-air center is located off Exit 9 on I-575, and regular hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sundays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.