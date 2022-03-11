ATLANTA – USA Rugby 7s Collegiate Championships (R7CC) is officially sanctioned by USA Rugby and serves as the national championship tournament event for both men’s and women’s collegiate rugby 7s. Reserved, general admission, group and VIP presale tickets are now on sale.
On May 14 and 15, 2022, approximately 60 of the top men’s and women’s collegiate 7s teams will compete for their national titles at Kennesaw State University’s Fifth Third Bank Stadium. The championships will be broadcast live on NBC and CNBC, with additional coverage streamed on Peacock.
2-day passes start at $49 for adults and $25 for children. Single day tickets start at $35 for adults and $18 for children. Groups of 10 or more can buy tickets at a discounted rate of $22 per day for adults, $12 per day for children, and will enjoy exclusive fan experience opportunities. Presale ticket prices are valid through March 31, 2022. Ticket prices will increase on April 1, 2022.
R7CC will follow the Olympic format of seven players per side and seven minutes per half, showcasing the high scoring and fast-paced nature of the sport. The tournament will also feature an all-day fan festival, offering global food and drink vendors, a beer garden, music, and family entertainment.
Fans can purchase presale tickets online at R7CC.rugby. For questions, email info@r7cc.rugby or call 404-806-1451. Follow us on social media @Rugby7CC.
AEG, National Rugby 7s LLC (NR7s), and The Aspire Group (Aspire), partnered to create R7CC.
About AEG
Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, AEG is the world's leading sports and live entertainment company. The company operates in the following business segments: Facilities, which through its affiliation with ASM Global, owns, manages, or consults with more than 300 preeminent arenas, stadiums, convention centers, and performing arts venues around the world; Music through AEG Presents, which is dedicated to all aspects of live contemporary music performances, including producing and promoting global and regional concert tours, music, and special events, and world-renowned festivals such as the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival; Real Estate, which develops world-class venues, as well as major sports and entertainment districts like Crypto.com Arena and L.A. LIVE, Mercedes Platz in Berlin, and The O2 in London; Sports, as the world's largest operator of high-profile sporting events and sports franchises including the LA Kings, LA Galaxy, and Eisbären Berlin; and Global Partnerships, which oversees worldwide sales and servicing of sponsorships including naming rights, premium seating, and other strategic partnerships. Through its worldwide network of venues, portfolio of powerful sports and music brands, and its integrated entertainment districts, AEG entertains more than 160 million guests annually. More information about AEG can be found at www.aegworldwide.com.
About National Rugby 7s (NR7s)/The Aspire Group
NR7s is an Atlanta-based organization whose mission is to elevate the status of Rugby 7s in America through events like NCCR7s. NR7s is owned and operated by real estate executives David Branch and Armand Vari as well as Bernie Mullin and The Aspire Group, an award-winning sports and entertainment marketing firm that is globally recognized for innovative ticket and sponsorship sales, consulting, and research services. Aspire created the outsourced ticket sales niche, revolutionizing intercollegiate athletics with the first Fan Relationship Management Center (FRMC) at Georgia Tech in 2009. Over the past 14 years, more than 280 collegiate and professional sports properties have trusted Aspire to drive revenue, attendance, and enterprise-value growth through the combination of marketing, strategic consulting, and research services and best-in-industry fan relationship management. For more information about The Aspire Group visit: www.theaspiregroupinc.com and follow us on Twitter @theaspire_group
