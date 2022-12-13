Center for a Sustainable Coast
Advocating responsible decisions to sustain our environment and quality of life.
***PRESS RELEASE ***
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:
December 9th , 2022
CONTACT: David Kyler
912-689-4471
IMPORTANT VOTE: DECEMBER 20TH
Savannah, GA --- On June 24, 2022, Georgia Power filed a request with the Georgia Public Service Commission for a stunning $2.9 billion increase in revenues. Along with other profit seeking measures, this new rate increase is projected to increase Georgia Power bills by an additional $55-$60 a month.
Huge rate increases aren’t the only requests Georgia Power is asking of elected officials. To protect their own monopoly profits, they are also asking the PSC to block rooftop and community solar from taking root in Georgia. Yet, by diversifying and decentralizing power generation, rooftop solar is among the most vital tools for fighting climate change, essential to the rapid reduction in heat-trapping emissions needed to avoid the worst climate impacts.
Large-scale solar is important and Georgia is performing well in that arena. But these capital-intensive “solar farms” are profitable only for Georgia Power, while rooftop solar is not. Likewise, community solar, along with rooftop solar, is one of the most important tools enabling low- and moderate-income Georgians to benefit from participating in crucial emission reductions while also limiting their ongoing electric costs. But developing this alternative threatens profit-making goals at the heart of the PSC’s obligations to Georgia Power.
Due to a series of PSC decisions, Georgia is now 43rd in state rankings for rooftop solar despite being the 14th sunniest state in the nation. And a $1 billion rate increase just three years ago in 2019 made Georgia the 5th highest state in electric-bill rankings.
By stifling implementation of the rooftop solar sector, the PSC is ensuring that residential ratepayers will continue suffering unfair rate increases to cover the substantial capital costs of Georgia Power’s solar farms. Moreover, in doing so, the PSC will deprive Georgians of stability and resiliency benefits provided by a well-developed network of substations powered by a multitude of rooftop installations, on-site battery storage, and the clean-energy conversion that is imperative to controlling climate impacts.
It is the explicit job of elected officials at the Georgia PSC to help consumers control the cost of electricity and responsibly guide the Georgia Power monopoly, since normal competitive market forces that would otherwise do that are absent. Instead, if the PSC gives Georgia Power what it wants by approving the fees requested in the June rate increase request, rooftop solar installations will be further deterred.
On Tuesday December 20th at 10 AM, Georgia’s elected Public Service Commissioners have an opportunity to change directions and help the people of Georgia make the urgently needed transition to clean energy. But they will do so only if enough Georgians voice their concerns, compelling commissioners to prioritize the public interest instead of Georgia Power’s bottom line.
Will Georgia’s power be clean and affordable? Will customers participate in key decisions about power generation or be unfairly excluded?
To properly resolve these profoundly critical issues, Ga PSC officials must understand that the public is paying attention and are demanding fundamental reforms in the state’s energy policy.
The Center strongly advises all concerned Georgia Power customers to voice their opposition to the proposed rate increase and the Integrated Resource Plan that it supports by contacting the governor, state legislators, and members of the PSC.
