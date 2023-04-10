There are many exciting events coming up this spring at the Marietta Educational Garden Center. We welcome the community to join us.
Anne Hathaway Garden Club Plant Sale & Raffle
The Anne Hathaway Garden Club's Plant Sale & Raffle will be Wednesday, April 19th from 9am to 1pm at the Garden Center. The talented green thumbs of this garden club will be selling plants from their own gardens to raise money for Anne Hathaway. Come see what is offered to update your yard and garden for Spring! While you're there, please buy a raffle ticket (or 5!) to support the MEGC. Prizes range from gift cards to eateries around the Square, to garden art to gift baskets! Tickets can also be purchased from the MEGC wesbite at www.mariettagardencenter.com
Spring Growers Plant Sale & Audubon Society Presentation
Can you have too many plants? We all know the answer is NO! There will be a Spring Grower Plant Sale on Saturday, April 22nd from 10:30am to 1:30pm featuring Spring plants from Chestatee Growers. These are HIGH-QUALITY plants that will give your spring and summer gardens a real boost. Each flats contains 18 plants in 4-inch cups--that's a lot of plants! Orders are due to the MEGC by noon on April 15th, and forms/payment can be mailed to the MEGC or dropped off at the office. There will be a SMALL selection of plants sold day-of, so we highly recommend you pre-order the plants you prefer. Plant pick-up will be at the MEGC between 10:30am on 1:30pm on April 22nd. You can download and print the order form from our website, www.mariettagardencenter.com This is a Council Fundraiser. We invite you to stick around and enjoy a free 2pm Earth Day presenation from Rose Guerra, an Atlanta Audubon Master birder, about "Backyard Wildlife Sanctuaries". We'll have a children's activity as well!
Tailgate Trivia
We are excited to host another round of Tailgate Trivia on the grounds of Fair Oaks, Friday, May 12th from 6pm to 9pm. This not just a FUN-filled evening but a FUNdraiser for the Garden Center. Tickets are $25/pp can be purchased on our website at www.mariettagardencenter.com. Pack a cooler and your smartest friends for a chance to win the top prize! Thank you to our sponsor Johnny Walker Realty for their support!
