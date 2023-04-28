The nation’s leader in on-demand lawn mowing has just launched its service in Marietta.
GreenPal, which has been described as “Uber for lawn care,” is already being used in 48 states by more than 1 million homeowners.
With social distancing remaining a personal priority, our service lends itself to be the only way to get your lawn mowed this season. Here's why
GreenPal's technology allows vendors to bid on lawns without having to visit the property and talk face-to-face with the homeowner.Historically, this industry has been a cash business. GreenPal eliminates the need to meet for payment and is a true “cashless” transaction.
Homeowners can list their lawn care needs with their desired service date and lawn care companies then bid on the property based on the Google street and aerial images and any other details the homeowner provides.
Then, homeowners select who they want to work with based on the vendor's ratings, reviews, and price.
Once the service provider has completed the job, they send a time-stamped photo of the completed work. Homeowners pay using the app and can set up more appointments.
The app has already launched in about 250 major markets around the U.S., including Atlanta, Chicago, Boston, Los Angelos, Denver, and Tampa, Orlando among others.
