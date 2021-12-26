Years ago, Marietta resident Emilie O’Leary, CEO of Sunshine Solar, saw the solar industry as the wave of the future. In 2016, she and a partner founded Sunshine Solar, making O’Leary among the first women in the solar industry. Currently, women only make up 2% of the industry, O’Leary estimated.
Sunshine Solar deals only with commercial projects and works primarily with large corporations, communities and municipalities.
“I saw the huge business opportunity," she said. “I knew I wanted to be in this industry.”
O’Leary is one in a small group of women in Georgia who work in the solar power industry.
Though she and her partner sold Sunshine Solar in 2020, she stayed on as CEO and hopes that the passage of the Build Back Better Act (BBBA) will help more women start an exciting career like the one she loves.
“I am hoping it will provide resources and funding for women to start businesses, as well as get training for solar,” O’Leary said. “The exciting thing about this is the job creation. It’s going to create a huge amount of jobs. Each site requires 150-200 people,” she said.
Jobs within the solar industry are good paying ones that don’t necessarily require higher education. Solar installers start out making $16-$18 per hour and the quality assurance workers make $22-$26 an hour. Operators at solar fields make $26-$36 per hour.
And more people are needed to work in the industry. A one megawatt solar farm is about the size of a football field. One megawatt hour would power the average American home for 1.2 months, which translates to annual savings of around $5,000. Some 3,000 panels are needed to construct a one megawatt solar field. That’s a lot of installation work.
Tonya Hicks, CEO of Power Solutions, is hoping that the BBBA passes the Senate, because it would mean more business for her company. Hicks is an electrician and her company is getting into more and more solar projects. Currently, about 10% of her business involves solar, a number she’s hoping to increase to 25%-30% within the next few years.
One initiative of the Build Back Better Act that Hicks is optimistic about is The Investment Tax Credit (ITC). Initiated in 2006, the credit was put in place for people investing in solar energy. However, the steady decrease in the tax break incentive over the years will cut savings for both homeowners and commercial construction.
Originally, the tax credit was 30% but was designed to decrease incrementally until it is completely phased out for residential construction in 2024. ITC for commercial construction will maintain a 10% credit under the current plan.
The BBBA, once signed into law, would extend the ITC at the full rate of 30% for 10 years. “It’s something that is important to business development,” Hicks said." I think more people will consider utilizing the tax credit.”
She’s concerned that if the BBBA isn’t signed into law quickly, a lot of businesses will lose out on the opportunity to use the ITC because of the short window remaining to take advantage of it. Even if/after the BBBA is signed into law, it can take 4-6 months or longer for the effect to trickle down to her bottom line.
While it takes time to go through the bidding process, some people who have already begun the process or have completed the process will be poised to jump into the solar arena.
“Some people are ready with their shovels.” Hicks said.
