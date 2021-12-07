ATLANTA, GA, 12/7 – Turknett Leadership Group (TLG), a nationally recognized leadership development firm based in Atlanta, Georgia, has been named to the University of Georgia Alumni Association’s 2022 Bulldog 100, a list of the 100 fastest-growing businesses owned or operated by UGA alumni.
Each year, Bulldog 100 applicants are measured by their business’ compounded annual growth rate during a three-year period. The 2022 Bulldog 100 list is based on submitted financial information for 2018-20. The Atlanta office of Warren Averett CPAs and Advisors, a Bulldog 100 partner since the program began in 2009, verified the information submitted by each company.
The UGA Alumni Association will host the annual Bulldog 100 Celebration Feb. 5, 2022, to celebrate these alumni business leaders and count down the ranked list to ultimately reveal the No. 1 fastest-growing business.
“These alumni demonstrate the value of a degree from UGA, and we are proud to recognize them for all they have achieved as leaders and entrepreneurs,” said Meredith Gurley Johnson, executive director of the UGA Alumni Association. "These individuals serve as an example to current and future alumni of what is possible when tenacity and innovation are utilized to provide better solutions and build stronger communities. We are excited to engage these alumni with the university to continue to inspire leadership among our community.”
Robert (Bob) and Carolyn (Lyn) Turknett are the Founders of TLG and are both UGA Alumni. Lyn grew up in Athens and spent much of her time in the UGA library and at the business school, where her mother was a member of faculty. “Bob and I met in grad school – at the party of a mutual friend,” said Lyn. “Unsurprisingly, our first serious date was to a UGA football game – they played Houston to a 10-10 tie. The next year, we were married in the chapel at the Presbyterian Student Center.” Bob and Lyn have been happily married now for 52 years and counting. Together, Bob and Lyn have four degrees from UGA, three of which are advanced.
Bob and Lyn went on to Co-found TLG in 1987. Over the years, thousands have been positively impacted across the United States. In 1994 Bob & Lyn created the Leadership Character Model, and used its guiding principles to instill leadership character in countless individuals, teams, and businesses. In 2003, TLG began the Leadership Character Awards, recognizing leaders who have demonstrated character in leadership throughout their career. Ralph De La Vega, 2011 Leadership Character Award winner, former Vice Chairman of AT&T Inc. and CEO of AT&T Business Solutions and AT&T International, had this to say:
“Turknett Leadership Group is very deserving of the Bulldog 100 award. Bob, Lyn, Tino, and the TLG Team are doing an amazing job and their growth is very worthy of recognition. Today few things are more important than optimizing human capital and TLG is the best there is.”
Ralph is an accomplished author and is Chairman of the De La Vega Group. Ralph lends his many talents by supporting entrepreneurs and through service to several for-profit and not-for-profit boards.
Today, Bob and Lyn serve as Co-chairs of Turknett leadership Group and continue to remain active in the business. To learn more about the Turknett Leadership Group and what we do, please visit our website.
###
Turknett Leadership Group
Turknett Leadership Group (TLG) is a leadership development firm located in Atlanta, Georgia. Founded by Bob and Lyn Turknett in 1987, TLG has been providing timely leadership development services for over 33 years. The Turknett Leadership Character Model creates the foundation for all TLG service offerings. TLG has worked with thousands of individuals, teams, and companies to help them unleash their full potential. To learn more about Turknett Leadership Group and what we do, please visit www.turknett.com.
UGA Alumni Association
The UGA Alumni Association supports the academic excellence, best interests and traditions of Georgia’s flagship university by inspiring engagement through relevant programming, enhanced connections and effective communications. For more information, see alumni.uga.edu.
