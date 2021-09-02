Turknett Leadership Group (TLG) and Personality Matters Inc. have teamed up to launch the second cohort of the Inclusion, Diversity, Equity in Action (IDEA) Certification. The program, which is 100% online, equips participants with the skills and tools needed to be diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) ambassadors within their organization and role. The program is set to kick-off on Thursday, November 18th, at 2 p.m. ET.
The program includes eight three-hour sessions and provides 50 hours of learning. The course is taught by lead instructor Dr. Cherry Collier, Ph.D., MCC, and her faculty. The course offers professional recognition, including a physical certificate upon completion. It also will offer continuing education credits for eligible ICF certified coaches and SHRM HR professionals.
“What I have learned and what I know for sure, is that people need to feel seen, heard and understood. Our program is going to help you do that”, said Dr. Cherry. “We want you to have a seat at the table, and no matter what your position is, there is going to be something that you can learn in this program.”
When people hear the terms “Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion”, they have many different reactions. Some want to better understand those words and how they interact. Others get excited and feel passionate about leading change but fear they don’t know how. Others feel pain because they do not feel seen or heard in their role. The IDEA Certification is designed to help professionals to better handle DEI issues, hold courageous conversations, and lead positive change.
“My experience in this course was ‘heart-opening’. It has allowed me to speak the feelings of my heart without judgment. More importantly, it provided me the opportunity to better understand and respect the differences (diversity of thoughts, feelings, and actions) without judgment of others more than I’ve done in the past.” Glendale M. Jones, Director of Human Resources, Georgia Environmental Finance Authority
If you’d like to learn more about the course or would like to register, please visit our website at www.turknett.com/idea-certification.
About Turknett Leadership Group
Turknett Leadership Group (TLG) is a leadership development firm located in Atlanta, Georgia. Founded by Bob and Lyn Turknett in 1987, TLG has been providing timely leadership development services for over 33 years. The Turknett Leadership Character Model creates the foundation for all TLG service offerings. TLG has worked with thousands of individuals, teams, and companies to help them unleash their full potential. To learn more about Turknett Leadership Group and what we do, please visit www.turknett.com.
