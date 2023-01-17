Throughout the month of February 2023, the Children’s Tumor Foundation (CTF) will host its annual Cupid’s Undie Run to raise awareness for the genetic disorder neurofibromatosis (NF) and generate funds to support NF research.
In 30 cities across the United States, thousands of cheeky cherubs will strip down to their bedroom best or bring out their favorite costumes to participate in the largest pantless party in the nation. Disrobed do-gooders will warm-up with mingling, music and drinks before jogging it out with a ‘brief’ one mile(ish) run that will end with a dance party at a local restaurant to celebrate the individuals and teams that fundraised the most money.
“For more than a decade, over 110,000 scantily-clad participants have joined in the fun of Cupid’s Undie Run, raising more than $21 million,” said Amy Boulas, Vice President, Development. “This is just one of the many ways we raise money and awareness and bring our amazing NF community together each year. It’s such a special day for adults living with NF as well as parents of young children facing the challenges of this chronic genetic disorder. It’s also a day that we see so many unaffected people get involved in cities across the country and that’s a powerful thing.”
NF is a group of genetic disorders that causes tumors to grow on nerves throughout the body and affects 1 in 3,000 births, which is approximately 2.5 million people worldwide. Anyone can be born with NF, and it affects everyone differently. NF can lead to blindness, deafness, bone abnormalities, disfigurement, learning challenges, disabling pain, or cancer. While there is no cure for NF yet, progress is being made because of CTF’s mission to making NF visible, connecting patients with support, and driving innovative research to end NF.
Since 2010, Cupid’s Undie Run has grown from a single event in Washington, D.C. with a few hundred runners to a national fundraising phenomenon with tens of thousands of participants across the country. The event is supported by MeUndies as the exclusive underwear sponsor and presenting partner, Love, Tito's, which is the philanthropic heart of Tito's Handmade Vodka.
This year, Cupid's Undie Run will be held in Atlanta, Austin, Baltimore, Boise, Boston, Buffalo, Charleston, Chicago, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Denver, Detroit, Jacksonville, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, Nashville, New York City, Orlando, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Pittsburgh, Raleigh-Durham, Reno, the San Francisco Bay area, St. Louis, St. Petersburg, Virginia Beach, Washington, D.C., and Wilmington.
Tickets are available for purchase now at https://cupids.org/2023-registration/.
