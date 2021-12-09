*FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE*
Media POC: Jack Norton Phone: 678-488-8307
Email: AccuLinePR@gmail.com
December 8, 2021
PRESS RELEASE
Thimble Announces New Contract with Atlanta Public Schools
STEM-Focused Company Lands Multi-Year Agreement for $1 Million
Atlanta, GA - The STEM-based education company Thimble announced a new contract with Atlanta Public Schools (APS) this fall. The one-million-dollar contract will last for three years, with an additional two years available as an option for the school system at the end of the term.
Thimble will be providing educational kits and online learning resources to APS’ students and teachers focused on career-based and technical learning. With more than 55,000 students across the district, this partnership has the potential to create a significant impact across the region.
“This is a fantastic opportunity for us to provide our services and products to the public school system in Atlanta, and also to productively engage with the local community,” said Oscar Pedroso, the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Thimble. “We are looking forward to a great partnership aimed at bringing valuable engineering and technology education to students across the district.”
In addition to providing its kits and resources to APS, the company will be actively engaging and establishing personal relationships with schools across Atlanta to better serve the community.
Atlanta is just one of the 18 school districts across the nation with whom Thimble has won contracts. As the partnership with APS develops, Thimble will be continuously updating and enhancing the programs offered to fit the district’s unique needs.
Whether at-home or physically in the schools, the rise in demand for quality STEM education programs has created an entire science kit industry. Thimble strives to deliver tools and programs that are carefully designed and curated to meet the needs of individual students, helping them chart a course for their future. ###
About Thimble: Thimble teaches students across the country engineering and programming skills through a K-12 curriculum that includes reusable STEM kits, online learning resources, and professional development for teachers. The kits include hands-on projects that follow a guided curriculum aligned with NGSS and Common Core standards. Thimble makes STEM subjects less intimidating for students and teachers alike with fun projects and relevant activities. To date, Thimble has contracts with 18 school districts around the United States and has reached more than 20,000 students. www.thimble.io
About Thimble CEO: Oscar Pedroso is a native of New York City and is the CEO and founder of Thimble. Since graduating from the University of Rochester in 2004 with a degree in Mathematics, Pedroso has been a passionate advocate for STEM-based education in schools across the nation. Before founding Thimble, he worked for Rochester General Hospital, and launched the social media platform GradFly, aimed at helping high school students showcase their schoolwork and projects to colleges across the country.
