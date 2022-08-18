In the pop music group ABBA's song, "Thank You for the Music," the group sings "…thank you for the music, the songs I'm singing/Thanks for all the joy they're bringing/Who can live without it?" These lyrics resonate with most everyone about the importance of music in our lives. Music is a universal language that not only brings us together but also introduces a certain magic to situations.
Thanks to The Music Studio Atlanta, this musical magic is coming to our community through the opening of a 5,000-square-foot facility in the Pavilions at Eastlake. Although new to East Cobb, the studio has earned its musical stripes through teaching 30 years of in-home lessons, as well as providing lessons at a Vinings studio location for the past 11 years for both children and adults. Open house for the new studio at 2100 Roswell Rd., Ste. 1128, Marietta, will start on Monday, August 15, through the end of the month. All East Cobbers are welcome for a tour.
According to Cecilia Rowe, owner and founding member of the 30-year family business, The Music Studio saw the importance of bringing its "unique blend of magic in teaching music to East Cobb."
"I know East Cobb well because my parents live in the community," she says. "As we looked to expand our business, it was the obvious choice for an additional studio."
As she stated, Rowe and her staff bring a unique perspective to teaching music. "What we teach is way more than music lessons," she explains. "Our goal is to instill confidence so our students can learn to focus, take risks, and persevere when the going gets tough. They grow and bloom through recitals, open mic opportunities, and destination performances such as the one at Elvis' Graceland Stage in Memphis, where our students performed last year, as well as the Fox Theatre in September.
"Studying and practicing music simply makes you smarter," she continues. "Many parents have told us that once their children began music lessons, academic skills improved, which translated into better grades."
The Music Studio staff emphasizes that two policies are paramount to their teaching philosophy, especially for young students. First of all, the teacher-student connection is important for every student's success, and much emphasis is placed on the match. Secondly, student safety is a priority. Annual teacher background checks are required, and audiovisual equipment, as well as observation windows, are in each individual studio.
For more information, visit www.themusicstudioatlanta.com or call 404-630-3886 to find out about at-home, online, or studio lessons; hours and schedules; and personalized homeschool programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.