On April 1st, 2023, as part of the Destination Performance Series, students from both The Music Studio Atlanta and Courtnay & Rowe Music Academy performed on The Foster Theatre at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio.
Cleveland, Ohio - 23 students and staff from The Music Studio Atlanta and Courtnay & Rowe Music Academy performed on the Foster Theater stage of the esteemed Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on April 1st, 2023. The concert was a big success, with both students and teachers dazzling the audience with their musical talent, perseverance, and confidence.
The event was made even more memorable by the addition of a house band comprised of four teachers from both companies, who performed alongside the students. The performance was a testament to the dedication and passion of both students and teachers, who worked tirelessly to perfect their musicianship and deliver an unforgettable experience for themselves and an audience made up of family and friends. It was also live-streamed to a larger audience via The Music Studio’s YouTube channel.
The students were thrilled to play at such a prestigious venue, and the event was a perfect opportunity for them to focus, take risks, and persevere. They also gained confidence and improved self-esteem as they are developing a life skill they can expand on and be proud of.
The Music Studio Atlanta and Courtnay & Rowe Music Academy believe performing is an excellent learning opportunity and promotes confidence and a greater sense of self. The Director, Cecilia Rowe, and her staff, are dedicated to giving their students as many inspiring events as possible; and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Destination Performance was no exception.
They are already anticipating their next Destination Series event in light of the spectacular success of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Destination Performance. Many of their students have already performed at Elvis' Graceland and The Fox Atlanta, and look forward to where they will perform next!
