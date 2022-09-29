The Music Studio Atlanta and Courtnay & Rowe continue to offer spectacular performance events for their students, and on September 11th students showcased their talents on the stage of the famous Fox Theatre. A total of 52 students and 4 teachers displayed a wide range of musical talent, entertaining and impressing the audience with their confidence, perseverance, talent, and musical aptitudes.
"It was such a great experience for my kids. The photo area, red carpet, gift bag and trophy all made my girls feel really special. We really enjoyed it. "
The Music Studio Atlanta (TMSA) and Courtnay & Rowe (C&R) Director Cecilia Rowe considers performances to be excellent learning opportunities, and she and her staff are dedicated to giving students as many inspiring events as possible.
“Performing cultivates commitment, confidence, and the knowledge that it’s ok to make a mistake or “start over.” They also learn to enjoy their success, whether they nailed it or not!”
TMSA has been teaching music at their Vinings studio for over 10 years and recently opened their new East Cobb studio location.Courtnay & Rowe Music Academy has been teaching music in Buckhead area homes for over 30 years with an established, talented faculty. TMSA and C&R are professional services from top to bottom, which is evidenced in their student performances. The Fox Atlanta performance was no exception:
“Beautiful venue and very organized!"
Both TMSA and C&R faculty are experienced performers and know that performing on stage can frighten even the most seasoned musicians. They prepare their students thoroughly for the best possible experience and work to instill the confidence needed for a positive outcome – even at such an impressive venue. There’s no question that students were thrilled to play there:
"It was an awesome experience to play at that venue.”
The Fox Atlanta event was the second of TMSA and C&R’s unique Destination Series where students perform at famous music halls throughout the United States. They first performed at Elvis’ Graceland in April, most recently the Fox -- who knows where they’ll go next!
The Music Studio Atlanta and Courtnay & Rowe students learn to focus, take risks, and persevere. They also gain confidence and improved self-esteem as they develop a skill to be proud of. They’re rewarded for these efforts with TMSA and C&R’s exclusive proprietary reward system, trophies, and performance opportunities.
The Music Studio Vinings is located at 4895 S. Atlanta Rd., Suite 100 & 108. The Music Studio East Cobb is located at Pavilions at Eastlake in Marietta. Further details can be found at https://www.themusicstudioatlanta.com or you can call (404) 351-9722. You can also visit TMSA on Facebook or Instagram.
Courtnay & Rowe provides outstanding in-home music lessons for Buckhead families. Further details can be found at https://courtnayandrowe.com or you can call (770) 690-9968. You can also visit Courtnay & Rowe on Facebook or Instagram.
ABOUT THE MUSIC STUDIO ATLANTA
The Music Studio Atlanta has been empowering creativity for over 10 years. TMSA teaches all popular instruments, and their talented faculty give lessons 7 days a week.
TMSA is serious about your child’s safety and comfort, and each studio is fully stocked for music lessons. What’s more, they provide a comfortable family lounge, a professional office staff, no contracts, and a proven track record of success.
ABOUT COURTNAY & ROWE MUSIC ACADEMY
Courtnay & Rowe Music Academy has been empowering creativity for over 30 years. Their talented faculty teach all popular instruments and give lessons 7 days a week.
Both The Music Studio Atlanta and Courtnay & Rowe are dedicated to your family’s musical success.
