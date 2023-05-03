The 120-voice chorus of Roswell's The Michael O'Neal Singers welcome back to their concert stage The Return, recognized as one of the best Beatles Tribute bands in the business. The chorus will perform favorite Beatles ballads, and then The Return will take the stage to recreate the look and sound of the original group, singing songs that are part of our cultural DNA! Watch The Return here.
Advance tickets are $15 for seniors age 60+ and students; $20 for adults; and $35 for Priority Seating. Tickets will also be available at the door on the day of the concert, if tickets remain, for $20/$25. MOS accepts cash, check, or charge. Priority Seating tickets must be purchased in advance as they will not be available at the door the day of the concert.
Due to licensing restrictions, this concert will not be live-streamed.
Ranging in experience from dedicated amateur musicians to veteran professionals, MOS is composed of a chorus of over 120 auditioned voices and Kaleidoscope, a chamber ensemble of 32 voices. Based in Roswell since 1992, MOS provides the north metropolitan Atlanta community with choral presentations of artistic excellence and programmatic variety. One of the most unique aspects of MOS is its commitment to innovative programming that extends beyond classical masterworks and sacred and secular choral music to genres such as bluegrass, musical theater, jazz standards, opera, and rock ‘n’ roll. MOS programs have featured nationally known soloists and guest artists, as well as collaborations with other local arts organizations.
