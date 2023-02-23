The Manely Firm, P.C. is delighted to have eight attorneys selected to the 2023 Super Lawyers and *Rising Star lists for Georgia!
The Firm proudly practices family law throughout the state of Georgia and has the unique experience of handling international family law cases all over the world. The Manely Firm also has attorneys that are skilled in estate planning and probate needs. The Firm has offices located in Atlanta, Columbus, Cumming, Marietta, Lawrenceville and Savannah, now with twelve attorneys fluent in a combined ten languages to serve clients.
Congratulations to our Super Lawyers Michael Manely, David Purvis, Dina Khismatulina, Bill King, Kourtney Bernard-Rance, *Jess Lill, *Cara Schlosser, and *Renee Richardson! Only 5% of lawyers in the state of Georgia are named as Super Lawyers and less than 2.5% are awarded the title Rising Star. While all of our attorneys are super lawyers every day, we are honored by this official high-degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. On our team of Super Lawyers, Founding Attorney Michael Manely shares, “This team has brilliance unsurpassed in the industry, compassion unmatched by anyone in the practice and savvy unheard of in family law history.”
We are thrilled to have so many “best of the best” attorneys on our powerhouse team.
