The Interlock donates $5,000 to Atlanta Humane Society

ATLANTA, Ga. — The Interlock, a $750 million mixed-use project with unparalleled entertainment, living and dining options, office space and outdoor connections, amenities and parks, donated $5,000 to the Atlanta Humane Society this week. The donation was from proceeds earned from the mixed-use center’s first annual 5K Fall Crawl.
On September 10, 2022., approximately 100 participants took part in The Interlock Fall Crawl 5K, presented by Run for It! Productions. Runners and walkers started off on Howell Mill Road and were treated to a post-event party with live music, food, drinks, awards and more at Highline Park, The Interlock’s public park located between Beeline Blvd. and Interlock Ave. NW.
“We’re thankful for this donation from Interlock and all those who participated in the 5K Fall Crawl for supporting the Atlanta Humane Society,” said Eva Barna, community engagement coordinator for the organization. “We’re proud to be a longstanding fixture here on the westside, and we’re excited to be able to continue to support our Atlanta community when we move just a few minutes west to our new location on Perry Boulevard next month.”
Sponsors of the 5k included headlining Power Sprinter Sponsor Puttshack, and others were Guac y Margys, One Eight Oh PR, SJC Ventures, Holiday Bar, 12 Oaks Parking, lululemon West Midtown, Kimball International, Empower Agency, Orange Theory Fitness West Midtown, Resident and Sweetgreen.
About The Interlock
Developed by SJC Ventures, Phase 1 of The Interlock is a nine-acre mixed-use property that is walkable from end-to-end. With a carefully curated and versatile mix of tenants, The Interlock boasts 200,000 square feet of technology-focused office space, 105,000 square feet for retail and restaurant space, 349 luxury apartments and 18 townhomes, 70 single family homes and the 161-room Bellyard, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel. Phase 2, under construction now, will include a 42,500-square-foot Publix grocery store and an additional 186,000 square feet of office, 40,000 square feet of retail space and Georgia Tech student housing.
The development’s other amenity-rich elements include the public Highline Park, the first Puttshack in the nation and Rooftop L.O.A. (Leave of Absence), a 38,000-square-foot rooftop consisting of a full-service Restaurant, a 1,200-square-foot resort-style Pool and cabanas, an outdoor bar and gathering Grove, and a 150-person covered event pavilion. The Interlock also houses a 50,000-square-foot incubator space by Georgia Technology Ventures and WeWork’s co-working space.
Located at 1115 Howell Mill Road in Atlanta, The Interlock offers unparalleled entertainment and dining options and is ideally situated within a 5-minute walk to everything in the heart of West Midtown. For more information, visit TheInterlockAtl.com.
[Photo 1 attached, from left to right: Eva Barna, Atlanta Humane Society; Jessica Moore, Stream Realty/The Interlock Property Manager; Martin Serrano, Stream Realty; Matt Holcombe, SJC Ventures; Annie Hartman, Stream Realty/The Interlock Property Manager]
