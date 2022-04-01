The Georgia Council on Developmental Disabilities (GCDD) welcomes public participation and comment from individuals and agencies about issues related to people with developmental disabilities and their families at its next Council meeting scheduled April 14-15, 2022. Council meetings are open to the public and GCDD wants and needs public input. To encourage public comment, the organization has developed guidelines to facilitate this important activity.
“Public Comment” is the opportunity for non-Council members to officially address the Georgia Council on Developmental Disabilities. Individuals making Public Comment may express opinions or bring issues of concern related to the delivery of services to individuals with developmental disabilities and their families along with other issues and concerns. Public comment may include, but is not limited to, opportunities for improvements to the systems that service individuals with developmental disabilities and their families and specific issues about the Council and its strategic plan. Examples of comments made to the Council include but are not limited to compliments or complaints about how Council work has addressed issues and how Council supported initiatives have influenced community members’ lives, and how GCDD’s advocacy has advanced public policy.
Anyone, the general public, advocates, agency representatives, private or public providers, etc. are welcome to comment. Comments made in person at a GCDD meeting are limited to a maximum of three minutes. Written comments should be limited to one typed page and can be mailed to the GCDD Executive Director Eric Jacobson: 2 Peachtree Street, Suite 26-200, Atlanta, GA 30303. Comments may also be sent via fax or e-mail to (404) 657-2132 or eric.jacobson@gcdd.ga.gov. After public comments are made, the Council’s Executive Committee thoroughly reviews and discusses all public comments after each meeting. Information is then given to Council members to be used in planning for future Council supported activities. At the Chairperson’s discretion, individual’s making public comment will receive a written acknowledgement of his or her participation from the Council chairperson.
GCDD’s next council meeting will be hybrid. Anyone can attend the general sessions on Thursday and Friday online or in person, but the committee meetings are closed to the public. Participants will be able to make comments in person or via Zoom Friday, April 15th from 11:00 am to 12 noon during the public comment session. To register to attend the Council meeting, click here. To register to speak during the public comment session, click here:
Public Comment Registration
A sign-in sheet will be available for registrants at the registration table. Those wishing to speak will be asked to sign in. The Chairperson or staff member will call on individuals based on the order participants signed in. During Council meetings, guests are limited to making comments only during the Public Comment portion of the Council meeting. The Public may not participate in the conversation taking place among Council members and staff unless the Chairperson asks for input from the audience. At this time, the Chairperson will recognize any guests who wish to make public comment. Each speaker will clearly state their full name and county of residence. All public comments should be factual and should not include personally identifiable information in order to maintain confidentiality. Written comments may accompany verbal comments. Speakers should avoid any use of inappropriate language or personal attacks on individuals. The Chairperson may end the individual’s comment time if he/she feels it is appropriate. Speakers should be aware that individual Council members are encouraged not to respond directly to testimony delivered during the public comment section of the Council meeting.
For more information about public comments, contact the Georgia Council on Developmental Disabilities Executive Director, Eric Jacobson, at 404-657-2126 or toll free 888-275-4233, or e-mail eric.jacobson@gcdd.ga.gov.
About the Georgia Council on Developmental Disabilities: The Georgia Council on Developmental Disabilities (GCDD) is the State's leader in advancing public policy on behalf of persons with developmental disabilities. Its mission is to bring about social and policy changes that promote opportunities for the wide spectrum of diverse people/persons with developmental disabilities and their families to live, learn, work, play, and worship in their communities. For more information, visit at www.gcdd.org.
###
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.