The Georgia Council on Developmental Disabilities (GCDD) reopened five Notice of Funds Available (NoFAs) this week to allow for additional potential applicants for grants in its second round of funding. Every year, GCDD’s Council members award grant funding for projects throughout Georgia. Projects are conceived of to fulfill the GCDD mission and funding is awarded in accordance with the Developmental Disabilities Bill of Rights and Assistance Act and GCDD’s Five Year Strategic Plan.
Through its grant making, GCDD partners with public, private, and nonprofit entities to improve the lives of people with developmental disabilities and their families. The purpose of GCDD’s grants are to expand best practices and contribute to system-wide changes that support the rights of people with developmental disabilities and their full inclusion as community members. Recipients of GCDD grants are expected to be ongoing partners bringing about change.
The five grants that have been reopened are as follows:
22DIV1 Assessment of Georgia’s School-to-Prison Pipeline (Reposted) - The purpose of this grant is to assess the current state of the school-to-prison pipeline in Georgia. Click Here for Details
22SC2 Community Development Training (Reposted) - GCDD funded the Real Communities/Welcoming Communities initiatives until 2021 and upon their conclusion believes educating GCDD members, staff, stakeholders and others about the foundational values and approaches of this effort will ensure its continued impact. To this end, GCDD is seeking applicants who have a background in teaching concepts such as Asset Based Community Development, Theory U, and Collective Impact to execute a training initiative that promises to grow state-wide capacity in these approaches. We believe it is important for the populations mentioned above to understand these concepts and how they interact with the many projects GCDD funds and supports. Click Here for Details
22SC4 The initiative for Equity in Tech Jobs (Reposted) - This funding will launch an initiative to support training for at least 10 young, black, neurodivergent males per year in preparation for the thousands of tech jobs coming to Georgia. Click Here for Details
22SC7 Stronger Together HCBS Coalition (Reposted) - The purpose of this work is to develop an active and engaged coalition of organizations, people with developmental disabilities, their family members, and community members who are invested in expanding, strengthening, and enhancing home and community-based services (HCBS) in Georgia. Click Here for Details
22SC12 Federal Legislative Advocacy (Reposted) - The purpose of this work is for GCDD staff and its members to have the knowledge and strategies to engage in education, outreach to stakeholders, and provide key information to state officials and legislators related to significant state and federal policies and their impacts on people with developmental disabilities. Click Here for Details
Previously posted Applicants Conference materials can be viewed by clicking on one of the following links:
Webinar recording Webinar transcript Q & A PowerPoint presentation
All inquiries should be directed to Lisa Eaves, GCDD’s Operations and Contracts Director at lisa.eaves@gcdd.ga.gov. Anyone who previously applied for and submitted an application for one of the above mentioned NoFAs is still going to be considered for funding. If anyone started an application but did not submit an application to GCDD, this is an opportunity to finish your application and submit it by the new deadline. All requested attachments should be submitted with your application. Applications must be submitted online via https://www.ddsuite.org, prior to the published deadline. No hard copies will be accepted. Applicants are required to have or create a DD Suite user account and an organization account in order to submit an application. Go to https://www.ddsuite.org and click on the "HELP TAB" for detailed instructions on creating DD Suite user and organization accounts.
Proposal applications must be received electronically in the DD Suite system by Midnight EST on or before the due dates listed above. Late submissions will not be accepted for any reason. The Work Plan must demonstrate how the proposed objectives and activities align with the reporting requirements described in the “Grantee reporting” section such as the number and type of people served, and the number and type of people vaccinated as a result of the project.
Applicants must submit a completed and signed Federal W-9 with their application. Upload the form in DD Suite as an attachment.
There will be no debriefing for applicants who are not selected. All applicants who respond to this NOFA will be notified of the outcome of their application (awarded, application modifications requested, or denied) by email through DD Suite. Applicants are restricted from communicating with GCDD staff and Council members during the competitive NoFA process (on matters concerning this NoFA). All questions concerning this NoFA, including requests for accommodation, must be submitted in writing by email to Lisa Eaves. Only written questions will be accepted. No response other than written will be binding upon the State.
All questions about this NoFA must be submitted in the following format:
Organization/Individual Name:
1. Question
Citation of relevant section of the NoFA:
The deadline to apply for a grant is Thursday, April 7, 2022 at 11:59 p.m. For more information on how to apply for a NoFA grant, click here.
About the Georgia Council on Developmental Disabilities: The Georgia Council on Developmental Disabilities (GCDD) is the State's leader in advancing public policy on behalf of persons with developmental disabilities. Its mission is to bring about social and policy changes that promote opportunities for the wide spectrum of diverse people/persons with developmental disabilities and their families to live, learn, work, play, and worship in their communities. For more information, visit at www.gcdd.org.
