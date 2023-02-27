The Folia Group, one of the region’s leading homebuilders, will showcase Phase One of Sanctuaire in Canton, Ga. with a Hard Hat Preview, Saturday-Monday, March 11-13. The event will offer visitors a sneak peek at the 14 new single-family homes along Railroad and Academy Streets in downtown Canton, with 124 single-family homes and townhomes to come in Phase Two. The Tour is open to the public, but guests are asked to call (404) 682-1924 in advance to register and confirm a time to preview the community. Homes will be marketed exclusively by Engel & Völkers Buckhead Atlanta with Chad Davis as the sales manager. www.livesanctuaire.com, www.ChadDavis.evrealestate.com
“The Folia Group is known throughout north Georgia for its beautiful new home and mixed-use communities, and Sanctuaire is no exception,” said Davis. “One of the most unique aspects of Folia Group communities is the steel construction of the homes, offering buyers the most durable and strongest design available. To maintain the highest quality through every stage of the process, The Folia Group purchased a steel manufacturing factory, which it now operates. The factory produces nearly 95% of the construction materials used for the firm’s home building, which allows Folia Group to ensure the materials are of the highest quality as well as bypass any current or future building supply shortages and materials transportation challenges. I don’t know of any other area homebuilder that can offer this same level of quality and oversight.”
Sanctuaire has been designed to take full advantage of Canton’s beautiful riverfront views and parks, as well as proximity to the small town’s charming restaurants and shops. Canton offers easy access to Atlanta and the north Georgia mountains. The Etowah River runs through town, providing beautiful vistas and recreational opportunities literally right outside the front doors of those who live there.
Homes at Sanctuaire will range from three-story, four-bedroom, four and a half-bath single family homes to one-level, two-bedroom, two and a half-bath cottages, with several sizes and styles in between. All feature a sleek upscale farmhouse exterior with the highest quality interior finishes, and most include garages. Within the gated community, residents will enjoy multiple amenities, including the use of a guest house for overnight visitors.
“The range of size and style in these custom homes makes Sanctuaire perfect for families and adults at various stages of life, including young professionals,” said Davis. “The onsite amenities for residents and their guests add to the appeal. They include co-working business space, a fitness center, special event space with a catering kitchen, guest facilities, hot tub, steam room, massage room, car wash, dog wash, fire pits and pocket parks throughout the property. With concierge services available and outdoor landscaping provided, Sanctuaire offers a true lock-and-leave lifestyle.”
To join Sanctuaire’s VIP list, visit www.livesanctuaire.com.
About The Folia Group
Formerly headquartered in Roswell, Ga., and now based in Canton, The Folia Group is a family-owned company that specializes in building exceptional home communities in Atlanta’s northern suburbs, including Alpharetta, Roswell, Canton and Milton. The 60+-year-old firm has enjoyed five generations of leadership, and is now under the direction of Rob Beecham, owner and CEO. One of the most unique aspects of Folia Group communities is the steel construction of the homes, made possible by the steel production company owned and operated by The Folia Group, and which produces nearly 95% of the construction materials used for the firm’s home building.
