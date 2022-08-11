With Canton Mayor Bill Grant, Canton city officials and representatives from Engel & Völkers Buckhead Atlanta, Engel & Völkers Atlanta North Fulton and New American Funding, The Folia Group broke ground on an exciting new home development in the heart of downtown Canton, Georgia. When completed, Sanctuaire will include both single-family homes and townhomes within walking distance of Canton’s charming, historic downtown and the picturesque Etowah River. Phase One will feature 14 single-family homes along Railroad and Academy Streets. Phase Two will include 124 single-family homes and townhomes off John T. Pettit Street, close to Canton’s restaurants, shops and riverfront parks. Homes will be marketed exclusively by Engel & Völkers Buckhead Atlanta with Chad Davis as the sales manager. www.livesanctuaire.com, www.ChadDavis.evrealestate.com
“The Folia Group is known throughout north Georgia for its beautiful new home and mixed-use communities, and Sanctuaire is no exception,” said Davis. “Sanctuaire is going to be an extraordinary community, custom-designed for an extraordinary location. It will offer Manor Homes and Modern Mill Houses, with designs ranging from two bedrooms, two and a half baths, to three and four-bedroom floorplans. Canton is a charming small town with easy access to Atlanta and the north Georgia mountains. The Etowah River runs through town, providing beautiful vistas and recreational opportunities literally right outside the front door of those lucky enough to live there.”
“I am extremely enthusiastic for this project,” said Canton Mayor Bill Grant. “A community such as Sanctuaire has been my vision for years, and I couldn’t be more pleased to see it come to fruition as part of my administration’s Roadmap for Success. This beautiful new home community is going to elevate downtown Canton and replace the downtown area commonly referred to as ‘Kudzu Hill’. I’d like to thank Rob and Jennifer Beecham of The Folia Group for their investment in the #coolestsmalltowninamerica, and of course, thank our City Council and staff for their continued vision and dedication to our Roadmap for Success.”
Formerly headquartered in Roswell, Ga., but now based in Canton, The Folia Group is a family-owned company that specializes in building exceptional home communities in Atlanta’s northern suburbs, including Alpharetta, Roswell and Milton. The 60+-year-old firm has enjoyed five generations of leadership, and is now under the direction of Rob Beecham, owner and CEO. One of the most unique aspects of Folia Group communities is the steel construction of the homes, made possible by the steel production company owned and operated by The Folia Group. The factory produces nearly 95% of the construction materials used for the firm’s home building, which allows Folia Group to bypass the current building supply shortage and materials transportation challenges now affecting the building industry.
Homes at Sanctuaire will range from three-story, four-bedroom, four and a half-bath single family homes to one-level, two-bedroom, two and a half-bath cottages, with several sizes and styles in between. All feature a sleek upscale farmhouse exterior with the highest quality interior finishes, and most include garages. Within the gated community, residents will enjoy multiple amenities, including the use of a guest house for overnight visitors.
“The range of size and style in these custom homes makes Sanctuaire perfect for families and adults at various stages of life, including young professionals,” said Davis. “The onsite amenities for residents and their guests add to the appeal. They include co-working business space, a fitness center, special event space with a catering kitchen, guest facilities, hot tub, steam room, massage room, car wash, dog wash, fire pits and pocket parks throughout the property. With concierge services available and outdoor landscaping provided, Sanctuaire offers a true lock-and-leave lifestyle.”
To join Sanctuaire’s VIP list, visit www.livesanctuaire.com.
