Academy Performing Ensemble will present “The Children’s Nutcracker” Dec. 17-18 in the Fine Arts Building of St. Pius X Catholic High School in DeKalb County. At approximately an hour and 15 minutes, this delightful performance is a shortened version of the traditional Nutcracker, making it ideal for busy families and young children. Tickets are $20-$27 and may be purchased at https://buy.tututix.com/academy-ballet.
“We began performing ‘The Children’s Nutcracker’ in-house in 2005, and it has grown in size and scope ever since,” said Cathleen Cronin-Dunlap, director of The Academy of Ballet. “This is the only Nutcracker performance offered by a dance school in the Peachtree Corners/Norcross area and includes dancers from the community from age 3-19, along with parents performing the roles of Mother Ginger and Drosselmeyer. It’s important for our young students to have performance opportunities as they advance in their dance skills, and everyone loves being part of “The Nutcracker”!
“The Children’s Nutcracker” is danced to the well-loved Tchaikovsky score and features numerous child-friendly characters, including candy cane soldiers, the crayon-dueling Mouse Queen, and Mother Ginger with Polichinelles who appear out from under her skirt. Following the performance, the audience is invited to a free autograph-signing session with their favorite characters.
Performances are scheduled for 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17 and 1:30 and 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18. St. Pius X Catholic High School is located at 2674 Johnson Rd., NE, Atlanta, GA 30345. Ample, free parking is available onsite.
Founded nearly 30 years ago, The Academy of Ballet serves dancers in Peachtree Corners, Norcross, Dunwoody, Sandy Springs and Roswell. Under the direction of Cathleen Cronin-Dunlap, the experienced dance instructors offer classes for students age 2 ½ through teenage in ballet, jazz, tap, hip-hop, lyrical and musical theater. For more information, visit www.academy-ballet.com.
