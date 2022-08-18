MEDIA ADVISORY
The Black Girl In Love With (Herself) Tour
Heads To Riverside EpiCenter
Author Trey Anthony Is On A Mission To Help Women
Turn Their Mess Into Their Message During August’s National Wellness Month
*Interviews, B-Roll, & Photos Available With Author, Producer, and Motivational Speaker, Trey Anthony*
WHAT: Best-selling author Trey Anthony is taking her Black Girl in Love (With Herself)”: You Can’t Shame The Shameless Tour to Atlanta offering a unique evening of monologues, music, comedy, and motivation.
Anthony, a seasoned producer, sets a new standard for book and speaking tours by curating an experience that offers fans an opportunity to heal, laugh, and grow through relatable experiences that tie into social issues like mental health, vulnerability in black women, motherhood, love and intimacy, and reinvention after trauma.
The Black Girl in Love Tour is the dynamic, girl-power boost to get you out of the pandemic blues, that feeling of helplessness and hopelessness, the mummy guilt, that broken marriage, the relationship with that man who ain’t leaving his wife, the job that’s leading to nowhere—and into a mindset of self-love, self-motivation, and self-restoration, to make a change to GET YOUR MIND RIGHT!
WHO (Available For Interviews):
Trey Anthony - Producer, Motivational Speaker, and Best-Selling Author of Black Girl in Love (With Herself).
WHY:
“It was important for me to have this tour because I know how it feels to be at rock bottom and see no way to get up from the bathroom floor,” Anthony says. “Amid the pandemic, I was newly separated from my fiancé, raising a newborn baby, unemployed, ‘homeless,’ and battling depression, no longer recognizing my so-called picture-perfect life. With this tour, I hope women learn that the only way to move forward in your life is to shamelessly look at the beginning. There is no shame in admitting that you are where you are because of some very poor decisions that were rooted in a lack of self-love,” she adds.
WHEN: Thursday, August 25
WHERE: Riverside EpiCenter - 135 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA 30168
MEDIA CONTACT:
Blaine Heck
ABOUT TREY ANTHONY
As seen in NBC, ABC, and Forbes, Trey Anthony has been able to create a noteworthy career as an author, producer, and motivational speaker by sharing stories from her own life and years of intense therapy.
Best known for her playwrights, Trey’s sold-out hit production, ‘da Kink in My Hair, grossed millions and broke box office records across Canada, the United States, and England after it premiered in 2001. It was named one of the top ten plays in Canadian theatrical history and received 4 NAACP Theater awards, including Best Playwright, and continues to be produced on stages throughout North America.
Going on to produce plays like How Black Mothers Say I Love You and receiving recognition like the Harry Jerome Award and Queering Black History Award, Anthony now utilizes the “Black Girl in Love (With Herself)” lifestyle brand to launch workshops, theatrical shows, merchandise, and retreats with the priority mission to connect with professional black women and teach them to reimagine and reinvent their lives on their own terms through art, humor, and a clear message of self-love.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.