THE ATLANTA RECORD & CD SHOW
One of the largest and longest running record conventions in the Southeast so please come and check it out! More LPs, 45s, CDs, DVDs, posters, t-shirts, and other collectibles than you can imagine under one musical roof!
Vinyl has been making a big comeback the last few years and the hobby of collecting music continues to grow.
"Vendors and vinyl collectors from across the South will all be attending the next Atlanta Record & CD show on JULY 16, 2023 (Sunday) at the IAMAW Union Hall - 1032 S. Marietta Pkwy, Marietta, Ga. A local institution for over 34 years, this event is the largest of its kind in the Southeast with (over 100 tables) loaded with records, CDs, DVDs and lots more for the music lover. All types of music can be found here in the Atlanta area's best one day record store! Admission is only ($4). *Early Entry begins at 8:30am = $10
