ATLANTA, Feb. 15, 2023 – Boyd Collar Nolen Tuggle & Roddenbery is pleased to announce that 10 of its attorneys have been recognized by Georgia Super Lawyers and Rising Stars for their expertise in family law.
Founding shareholders Robert D. Boyd, John L. Collar Jr., Richard M. Nolen and Jonathan J. Tuggle, shareholder Tina Shadix Roddenbery and partner Kimberli C. Withrow are named among Georgia Super Lawyers.
Partner Amy Saul Mollengarden and associates Alexis Connors, Jordan Whitaker Kennelly and Megan Pownall Wyss are included in the 2023 Georgia Rising Stars listing, which honors attorneys who are 40 years old and younger or have practiced law for 10 years or less.
Additionally, Boyd, Nolen, Tuggle and Roddenbery are recognized among the Top 100 of all Georgia Super Lawyers. Roddenbery also earned selection to the Top 50 Women attorneys, an honor bestowed upon her for 14 consecutive years.
Super Lawyers is a rating service that uses a rigorous selection process to evaluate outstanding lawyers throughout Georgia from more than 70 practice areas. The lists are compiled using independent attorney-led research, evaluations and peer evaluations. Each candidate is evaluated on 12 indicators of peer recognition and professional achievement, including verdicts/settlements, transactions, special licenses and pro bono service. Only 5% of lawyers in Georgia are selected as Super Lawyers, with 2.5% of attorneys selected in the state for Rising Stars. You can find the complete lists of honorees here.
For more than two decades, the firm’s attorneys have been consistently recognized by their peers for their representation of clients in family law. Attorneys Boyd, Collar and Nolen have been ranked by Georgia Super Lawyers for 20 consecutive years; Roddenbery has been named a Super Lawyer for 18 consecutive years; Tuggle has been recognized 12 times by the publication; and Withrow has been recognized for seven consecutive years. Saul Mollengarden has been recognized as a Rising Star for four consecutive years.
Boyd Collar Nolen Tuggle & Roddenbery is an Atlanta-based preeminent divorce and family law firm, serving clients throughout the state of Georgia. The firm’s attorneys serve as trusted legal counsel to clients involved in a range of family law matters. For more information, please visit the firm’s website athttps://www.bcntrlaw.com/.
