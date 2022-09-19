TASTE & BREWS FALL FESTIVAL
“A One-Of-A Kind Most Tasteful Event”
Join us this Fall for a one-of-a-kind family festival celebrating music, food and libations on Saturday, October 15th from 11:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the beautiful Etowah River Park in Canton Georgia. Visitors may sample and buy all the flavors of the South at this one event. BBQ, fried chicken, seafood and Po'boys will all be on the menu. Also enjoy popular desserts like pecan pie, banana pudding and sweet potato pie to name a few.
Other activities will include a vendors market with arts and crafts plus a wide variety of farmers market type offerings. Kids can visit the kid zone with jumpies and other children’s activities making it fun for everyone.
It would not be complete without some entertainment. Live Southern rock, country and Blues artists will be featured throughout the day on the amphitheater stage. So bring out the family and friends to enjoy a relaxing day at the Taste & Brews Fall Festival.
Entertainment Lineup
Tribute - A Celebration of The Allman Brothers Band: A powerful 8 piece group that faithfully recreates the music of one of the finest bands of all time. Since its founding in 2013, Atlanta-based TRIBUTE has earned a reputation as the source for the authentic ABB sound around Atlanta and throughout the Southeast. Rigged with vintage equipment, they interpret the Allman catalog in such a way that these songs written in the ‘60s and ‘70s come alive again.
Rick Stone and The Band of Brothers: Nationally touring musician Rick Stone is a real country troubadour! Whether solo, as a duo or with The Band of Brothers he delivers hard drivin’ country tunes with hints of rock, blues, and bluegrass. He and his band have amassed a loyal following of dedicated fans across the Southeast opening for widely known bands like Ricochet, Confederate Railroad, Neal McCoy, and Cam just to name a few.
Marty Manous: A rare talent and total package; he is a skillful songwriter, soulful vocalist, and virtuosic guitarist! Creating a sound infused with Rock, Blues, Pop, and guitar hero stylizations (think Jimi Hendrix, Eric Johnson, Stevie Ray Vaughan and Gregg Allman, meet John Mayer and Chris Stapleton), he is an electrifying performer and business savvy artist in tune with today’s music industry.
Thanks to our sponsors: Reformation Brewery, Bulleit Bourbon, Crown Royal, 97.1 The River, Krause Ford, Singleton Marine, Comfort Zone Heating & Cooling, T-Mobile, City of Canton, Around Canton and Enjoy Cherokee.
Please visit TasteandBrews.com for more information.
###
Taste & Brews Fall Festival
Date: October 15th, 2022
Time: Saturday (11:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.)
Location: Etowah River Park - 600 Brown Industrial Pkwy, Canton, GA 30114
Contact: tasteandbrews@gmail.com or (404) 456-4655
Website: www.tasteandbrews.com
