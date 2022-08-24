Nonprofit Devoted to Serving Families Experiencing Homelessness to Throw Annual Fundraising Event at Atlanta Athletic Club October 1
Duluth, Ga., August 23, 2022 – Marking the largest fundraiser on Rainbow Village’s calendar each year, the 2022 “We Are Family” Gala is just around the corner on Saturday, October 1. The metro Atlanta nonprofit dedicated to ending homelessness – one family at a time – will play host to a black-tie optional affair that includes a champagne reception, seated dinner with complimentary wine, silent and live auctions, its famed wine wall and a raffle to win a week for four at a private villa in Tuscany, Italy. Held in the ballroom at Atlanta Athletic Club beginning at 6:30 p.m., guests will also have an opportunity to hear an emotional account from a Rainbow Village graduate, detailing the impact the organization had on her life and the lives of her children.
“Last year, we were beyond thrilled to celebrate our 30th anniversary face-to-face with so many of our supporters after hosting our 2020 Gala virtually due to COVID,” said Melanie Conner, CEO of Rainbow Village. “As a result, the event raised over $500,000 in support of our all-important mission to bring help, hope, housing and healing to families experiencing homelessness. We are hoping to receive a similar response from attendees and sponsors this year. We’ve continued to offer a digital element for those supporters who can’t join us in person. Anyone can bid online for select silent auction items and purchase a raffle ticket, but they’ll need to hurry. We’re only offering 300 raffle tickets for an amazing week’s stay in Tuscany. If the winner needs a fourth member of their travel party, I’ll be more than happy to volunteer!”
Conner also added that – while he has attended as a guest in the past – she is excited to have Rainbow Village’s new Chief Strategy & Philanthropy Officer, Randy Redner, among staff members present at the event. “Our Gala is one of those events where our team really feels the love from our supporters. It’s a night filled with great food, lots of laughter and the occasional tear as we are reminded of the ‘why’ that has brought us all together. With housing prices out of control, affordable housing is harder than ever to come by. Homelessness is at crisis levels in many communities – including our own. By arming families with the tools they need to not only survive but thrive beyond our village, our organization – along with the individuals and partners that support us – is paving the way for them to confidently embark on the journey to self-sufficiency.”
Both ticketed and non-ticketed sponsorships for the event are now open. Companies currently signed on as sponsors include Primerica, Northside Hospital, Metro Waterproofing, Quantum National Bank, Wages & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematories, Wilson Lewis CPAs, All State Electric, Garrard Group, Level Seven Facilities Services, BootsUp Endeavors, Vitalsys, Alpha Comm and The Whitlock Group. In addition to sponsorships, companies and organizations can purchase a table for 10 at the event for $1750. Individual tickets are available for $175 each. Raffle tickets – deemed the “Golden Ticket” – are available for $100 and the holder of the winning ticket will receive 7 night’s accommodations for four people in Manciano, Italy – a small hill town located at the southern edge of Tuscany, 1 1/2 hours north of Rome. All sponsorships and tickets can be purchased online through the Rainbow Village website at www.RainbowVillage.org.
About Rainbow Village: Established in 1991, Rainbow Village is a transformative 501(c)3 nonprofit program located in Duluth, GA that serves families that are currently experiencing homelessness. Our model provides safe housing, education, and community support systems that allow families to confidently embark on the journey to self-sufficiency and thrive beyond our village. To learn more about the mission at the heart of Rainbow Village, make a tax-deductible donation or register as a volunteer, visit www.RainbowVillage.org. To stay up-to-date on the latest Rainbow Village news and events, the nonprofit invites you to connect with them on social media, including Facebook @RainbowVillageInc, Instagram @rainbowvillageinc, Twitter @rainbowvillage1, and LinkedIn @rainbow-village-inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.