“Surviving the Mental Health Tank” – Tamu Lewis Releases New Book
Atlanta-Based Author Announces Publication During Mental Health Awareness Month
Atlanta, GA – Tamu Lewis, an author based in the Atlanta area, has released her first publication entitled “Surviving the Mental Health Tank.” In this effort, released in May – which is Mental Health Awareness Month, Lewis chronicles the experiences that she has undergone throughout her life and career dealing with mental wellness challenges.
Throughout the book, Lewis recounts the tribulations that she has faced in losing a close family member to suicide, as well as working to care for a child of her own with bipolar disorder.
“I’m so proud to publish and release this book during Mental Health Awareness Month, and to share my story with a wide audience,” Lewis said. “My hope is that by making people aware of my experience, I may be able to help those who are struggling or giving care to people who are.”
The narrative is part historical storytelling, and part self-help. It is full of useful tips and resources for those who are seeking advice on how to deal with family trauma and mental health related questions. The advice of the book centers on being able to cultivate emotional well-being for people and their loved ones. Lewis’ brother, Lee Thompson Young, sadly lost his battle with mental health matters in 2013. Since then, Lewis has worked diligently to reduce the stigma surrounding mental health and has been a tireless advocate for families that are dealing with these kinds of issues.
Lewis is a human resource professional and strategist with more than 25 years of experience optimizing the talent management structures of major organizations. Her specialties include employee engagement and well-being for personnel in the workplace. Throughout her career, she has served as a mental health advocate in the pursuit of raising awareness of the challenges many families and individuals face in this arena.
Website: www.tamulewis.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/tamulewis/
ABOUT TAMU LEWIS Tamu Lewis is the co-founder and Board President of the Lee Thompson Young Foundation. Tamu has over 25 years of work experience, including 23 years of human resources consulting experience focusing in compensation and performance management. She developed programs to help parents cultivate emotional well-being for themselves and their children. She has a Bachelor’s Degree from the University of South Carolina, and a Master’s in Business Administration from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
