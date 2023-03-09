Sterling Seacrest Pritchard recently hosted a Risk Control Workshop in affiliation with law firm Swift Currie. The all-day event was held at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center.
The focus of this year’s annual event was “Triumph in the Risk Control Arena.” Approximately 160 attendees heard from various speakers throughout the day on subjects including employee benefits, legislation updates, workers’ compensation, and cyber insurance claims. In addition, there were presentations related to recognizing and responding to workplace violence and navigating the current state of the insurance market.
Featured speakers included Proactive Response Group’s Andy Sexton, Freeman Mathis & Garry, LLP’s John Bennett, and INSUREtrust’s Hunter Maskill. Representatives from Sterling Seacrest Pritchard speaking at the event included partners Dave Mathews, Allen Lumpkin, and Steve Heinen, in addition to Swift Currie attorneys Lisa Wade and Kevan Dorsey.
Sterling Seacrest Pritchard Director of Claims Advocacy Willie Kelly welcomed the group noting the importance of continuing education in relation to the evolvement of risk control and the insurance industry. Partner Jon Nordin states, “The expertise offered by the presenters at the Risk Control Workshop is an invaluable asset to business owners. A proactive approach to your company’s risk management plan is vital to your company’s strategic plan, employee retention, and recruitment.”
To stay up to date on details regarding next year’s Risk Control Workshop and additional opportunities hosted by Sterling Seacrest Pritchard, go to www.sspins.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.