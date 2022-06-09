Sterling Seacrest Pritchard, one of the nation’s top 100 commercial insurance brokers, has announced the addition of two new producers in their Birmingham office, Partner Anderson L. Glenn (Andy) and Client Advisor Will Edwards.
“The continued growth of Sterling Seacrest Pritchard is a testament to our team’s commitment to provide knowledge-based solutions and exceptional customer service,” said Sterling Seacrest Pritchard CEO Jim Bailey. “Andy and Will are recognized leaders within our industry, and we are excited to have them join our Birmingham office.”
Andy Glenn has over 20 years of experience and is the 2nd generation of his family to serve in the insurance industry. Andy graduated from Auburn University and received his MBA from the University of Alabama, specializing in Finance and Real Estate. He is certified as a Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter and was recognized in 2021 by Risk and Insurance as a Power Broker in the Real Estate category.
Andy’s primary focus is the innovative placement of larger property risks including CAT exposed property, multifamily, student housing, warehouse and larger real estate schedules. He specializes in providing risk management solutions for the real estate and construction sector, specifically working with those in the large risk management space and heavy construction exposures.
Andy has served on the Board of Restoration Academy for over 10 years and is currently on the Board for Inspero. He is a member of St. Peters Anglican Church.
Andy, and his wife, Leigh, reside in Vestavia Hills, and have four children.
Will Edwards is a native of Birmingham and is the 3rd generation of his family to serve others in the insurance space. Will graduated from the University of Alabama with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Specialized Sales. During his time at the University of Alabama, he was a 3-time All American on the Track & Field team.
Will’s primary focus providing risk management solutions for the real estate sector including large property developers, managers, and owners.
He is immersed in the community and supports various organizations including SmileMile, A-Team Ministries, and JH Ranch where he serves as a Board Member.
