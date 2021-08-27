Sterling Seacrest Pritchard Announces Hire of Client Advisor Brad Jaeger
Sterling Seacrest Pritchard, one of the nation’s top 100 commercial insurance brokerages, has announced the hire of Brad Jaeger as a Client Advisor. Jaeger is based in the company’s Tampa office and will concentrate on employee benefits.
“We are excited to have Brad Jaeger join our Tampa Sterling Seacrest Pritchard team,” said Sterling Seacrest Pritchard Partner James C. Congelio. “Brad brings substantial knowledge and experience in the employee benefits arena and will play a large role in growing our footprint within the Tampa region, providing strategic guidance and cost-saving solutions to Sterling Seacrest Pritchard’s clients.”
Prior to joining Sterling Seacrest Pritchard, Jaeger was in group sales with Principal Financial Group, specifically focusing on the company’s Tampa market. He also has experience in managing multiple markets -- from Pittsburgh to New York -- in addition to experience managing sales training while working with MetLife.
Jaeger graduated with a B.A. in Biological Sciences from Florida State University, where he also received Minors in Chemistry, Biomedical Physics, and Mathematics. While attending Florida State University, he was a member of their lacrosse team. Following graduation, he worked as an assistant lacrosse coach at Plant High School. A Tampa native, Jaeger and his wife, Priscilla, have one son.
About Sterling Seacrest Pritchard
Sterling Seacrest Pritchard is a full-service, broker-owned risk management and insurance brokerage firm serving the commercial, professional and personal needs of clients across a range of industries. With over 300 employees at eight southeastern locations, the firm provides unique expertise in healthcare, construction, transportation and logistics, manufacturing, real estate, technology and other professional services.
Our product offerings include all forms of commercial and personal property & casualty insurance, employee benefits and surety bonds. We are a diverse group of professionals with backgrounds in underwriting, claims management, risk management consulting, employee benefits consulting and retail insurance brokerage. For more information, visit www.sspins.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.