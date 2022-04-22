Dateline: [Atlanta, Georgia, April 20] — Georgia State Senator Kay Kirkpatrick, MD is to receive the 2022 Pet’s Best Friend Award from the Georgia Pet Coalition (GPC) for her outstanding contributions to companion animal protection. She will receive the award on April 28, 2:30 pm at Good Mews Animal Foundation in Marietta, Georgia. The GPC is a statewide organization dedicated to ending cruelty and neglect of companion animals through legislative advocacy.
Senator Kirkpatrick is considered by many humane advocates to be one of the champions for companion animals in the Georgia Legislature. She has been the lead sponsor on three significant pieces of state legislation, including two (SB 338 and SB 476) that would have made it more difficult for puppy mills to operate in Georgia. In 2019, Senator Kirkpatrick was a co-sponsor of SB31, which provided immunity for law enforcement to rescue pets trapped in hot cars. This bill was signed into law by Governor Brian Kemp. In her spare time, Senator Kirkpatrick has volunteered as a pet therapy team leader for the Ronald McDonald House through Happy Tails Pet Therapy Program. Georgia animal advocates are deeply appreciative of Senator Kirkpatrick’s compassionate leadership and stellar voting record on behalf of companion animals.
Senator Kirkpatrick represents the 32nd District, which includes North-Central Cobb and West Cherokee. She serves as Chairman of the Senate Veterans, Military and Homeland Security Committee, Ex Officio of the Senate Appropriations Committee, and as a member of several other committees. She is an appointed member of the Georgia Joint Defense Commission, as well as a member of the Commission on Family Violence and a legislative liaison to the Commission on the Holocaust. Senator Kirkpatrick has been an orthopedic hand surgeon in Atlanta for over 30 years and was previously the President of Resurgens Orthopaedics.
The award ceremony will take place at Good Mews Animal Foundation, Metro-Atlanta’s first cage-free, no-kill cat shelter, located at 3805 Robinson Road, Marietta, GA 30068. Members of the press are welcome to attend this event.
