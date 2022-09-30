Patrick McNulty to Retire as St. Vincent de Paul Georgia CEO; Mike Mies Appointed as Successor
Mies to assume CEO role on January 1, 2023
Atlanta, GA (September 28, 2022) – St. Vincent de Paul Georgia today announced that Chief Executive Officer Patrick McNulty will retire effective December 31, 2022. The Board of Directors has selected Mike Mies, the organization’s current Board of Directors President, as successor effective January 1, 2023. To support the transition, Mies will work alongside McNulty for the next few months to ensure a seamless transition into this role.
Mies brings more than twenty years of successful leadership and service at all levels of St. Vincent de Paul Georgia including his most recent role as Board President. In addition, he brings strong financial and management skills from working as a CEO and Director of Finance in several public and private companies. “Having worked closely with Mike for the last few years, I have seen firsthand his visionary leadership, passion and his genuine dedication to our Mission and Values for the people of Georgia,” said McNulty.
"On behalf of the board, I want to thank Pat for his valuable contributions to St. Vincent de Paul Georgia over the past two+ years," said Mies. "During his tenure, we made significant strides in advancing operational excellence throughout our organization, and Pat’s steadfast leadership and assemblage of the right leaders has been crucial to strengthening our foundation and positioning the organization for our next growth phase.” McNulty, who joined St. Vincent de Paul Georgia in 2020, helped develop its long-term strategic plan that underscores the organization’s commitment to its mission to provide Hope and Help to individuals in need. Under his leadership, St. Vincent de Paul Georgia never closed during the COVID -19 crisis. McNulty also oversaw the successful launch of the organization’s statewide Community Pharmacy, which provides lifesaving prescription medication at no cost to individuals across Georgia.
Mies continued, "St. Vincent de Paul Georgia is continuously evolving to meet the needs of individuals and families statewide. There is great need and opportunity in front of us. I look forward to working closely with the Board of Directors during this transition process and I am committed to building on our success and taking us to new heights.”
###
About St. Vincent de Paul Georgia
With a mission to provide help and hope to neighbors in need, St. Vincent de Paul Georgia has been serving individuals, families and communities across the state since 1903, stabilizing those in crisis and creating paths to self-sufficiency through a focus on Hunger, Housing and Health. St. Vincent de Paul Georgia is one of the oldest, largest and most trusted state-wide social services safety net organizations in Georgia. For more information or to get involved, visit www.svdpgeorgia.org.
