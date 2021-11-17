WHITESBURG, Ga. (Nov. 17, 2021)—Sports Turf Company is proud to be a recognized industry leader in athletic construction for natural grass and artificial turf fields, running tracks and tennis courts for 30 years. With more than 20 awards, five Certified Builders on staff as recognized by the American Sports Builders Association and more than 700 facilities completed, Sports Turf Company is leading the way in specialty construction.
Sports Turf Company is the original vision of Founder and Chairman Aaron McWhorter and began as a natural grass construction company before expanding into the Southeast’s leader in athletic construction.
“Over the past 30 years, Sports Turf Company has really evolved to meet our clients’ expectations,” said McWhorter. “Creating long-standing relationships with our clients through their specific needs is what really drives Sports Turf forward in the industry.”
Since its inception in December 1991, Sports Turf Company has diversified its offerings by using specialized laser-grading technology, artificial turf surfacing and creating a running track and tennis court division. Sports Turf is one of the few companies in the country that offers natural grass systems, artificial turf systems, synthetic tennis court surfacing and a full line of polyurethane and latex running track surfaces that are installed in-house. The inclusion of artificial turf systems, synthetic running track surfacing and tennis court construction allows Sports Turf to be a single source for clients to achieve their athletic facility needs.
“Sports Turf Company has experienced exceptional growth and development the past few years,” said Sports Turf Company President Todd Wiggins. “We attribute our growth to evolving to meet our clients needs whether its fields, tracks or tennis courts. We strive to provide them with the safest, most durable and economical solutions.”
Sports Turf Company serves as a consultant and owner’s advocate through the entire process while selecting the best facility solutions and surfaces. Three Certified Field Builders and two Certified Track Builders on staff help develop a realistic budget and layout to build a facility that meets and exceeds national best practices. With 30 years of experience, Sports Turf is best positioned to solve problems that may arise during construction while adhering to Certified Builder Standards of Conduct.
Sports Turf Company is now considered a leader in athletic construction and a top specialty contractor in the Southeast. Sports Turf has completed projects across five states, from colleges to professional venues. The company continues evolving to provide higher performing, safer and more durable athletic facilities for its clients.
For more information about Sports Turf Company, please visit www.sportsturf.net or find them on Facebook and Twitter at @STCFieldBuilder.
About Sports Turf Company
Sports Turf Company has been a specialty athletics construction company for 30 years. Sports Turf constructs the finest natural grass and artificial turf fields, tracks and tennis courts. The company has three Certified Field Builders and two Certified Track Builders, as recognized by The American Sports Builders Association (ASBA), making it one of the highest qualified athletics construction companies in the Southeast.
