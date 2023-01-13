Why are eggs so expensive now? Are the chickens on strike? Spero Foods partners with Sprouts Farmer’s Market on a new plant-based Pepita Egg to solve the egg shortage.
It’s not because of winter or just because of overall market inflation, or that chickens decided to stop laying eggs. It's because there are fewer birds producing eggs right now due to a bird flu epidemic. More than 57 million birds have been lost in 2022, worse than the last wipeout of 2015. The count keeps climbing according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. This means that consumers are paying much more for eggs at the grocery store right now, and shelves are out of stock all over the country.
Spero Foods, a plant-based dairy manufacturer, has partnered with Sprouts Farmer’s Market to launch the Pepita Egg nationwide to solve this egg shortage crisis. Spero Pepita Egg is a seven-ingredient plant-based egg alternative made with pumpkin seeds, and without lecithins, pyrophosphates, citrates, sugars, synthetic vitamins, transglutaminase, or other additives. In addition, it is keto-friendly, allergy-friendly, cholesterol-free, and doesn’t contain any soy, gluten, nut, sugar, or gum ingredients. It can be used to make a variety of dishes, including scrambles, omelets, quiches, and baked goods, and has a similar protein content per serving as a chicken egg.
Spero Pepita Egg will initially retail from $4.99 to $5.99 for a 16 oz bottle. It is now at equivalent prices as most cartons of chicken eggs. Spero's CEO, Phäedra Randolph, said "we stand behind our minimal, simple ingredient list. We stand behind products that are better for you and the planet, without sacrificing your budget" Phaedra left off.
While it's unclear when we'll see an end to the egg shortage, here are more health benefits to switching to Spero Pepita Egg. Animal eggs are high in cholesterol and often not recommended for people with heart, kidney, or liver disease. They can also inhibit iron absorption and are a major allergen. Chicken eggs also have a heavy carbon footprint, with most laying hens living in caged, crowded, and unhealthy conditions. Plant-based eggs are the fastest-growing alternative category, but there are few options available, with most products containing 13 to 30 ingredients. Spero's Pepita Egg is the first simple and minimal ingredient plant-based egg to be launched.
Spero's mission is to bring affordable, healthy, and sustainable plant-based dairy and egg products to market at the same prices as animal products. Randolph said the company is a "seed-based pioneer in the plant-based space."
About Spero®
Spero Foods is a plant-based dairy company dedicated to making healthy and sustainable alternatives to animal products that are affordable and accessible to everyone. Since its launch in 2019, the company has gained recognition for its innovative products, including being named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies and recognized by The Food Network, NEXTY Awards, and Forbes 30 Under 30. Spero is committed to using simple and minimal ingredients and maintaining delicious flavor while using technology to create plant-based alternatives to dairy and eggs. For more information, visit Spero online or follow the company on TikTok or Instagram.
